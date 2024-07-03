Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Summary

Innovators Facade Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited on June 8, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited to Innovators Facade Systems Private Limited on July 19, 2005. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Innovators Facade Systems Limited on February 15, 2018.Radheshyam Sharma and Jolly Multi Trade Private Limited are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of supply, engineering, designing, fabrication and installation of facade systems. The Company offered services for construction projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, IT Parks, airports, retail and pharma projects. The manufacturing facility is situated at Wada, Maharashtra and is spread over 1,25,000 square feet. Since incorporation in 1999, the Company has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. Apart from this, the Company execute end to end fabrication of our product i.e. from designing of facades to dispatching. The product basket ranges from glazing /curtain walls , high end doors & windows , skylights , canopies, louver, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing, & others. It offer facades which are resistant against UV rays, acidic rain, dust, noise and others. At present, their major contracts are executed in the state of Maharashtra. In May, 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting of 56,60,800 Fresh Issue Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 40.76 Crores. Three new Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies, Innovators Faade Solutions (West) Private Limited, Innovators Faade Solutions (North) Private Limited and Innovators Faade Solutions (South) Private Limited were incorporated in 2021-22.