iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Company Summary

221.45
(-0.09%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:52:00 PM

Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Summary

Innovators Facade Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited on June 8, 1999. The name of the Company was changed from Innovators Engineers & Contractors Private Limited to Innovators Facade Systems Private Limited on July 19, 2005. The Company was converted to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Innovators Facade Systems Limited on February 15, 2018.Radheshyam Sharma and Jolly Multi Trade Private Limited are Promoters of the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of supply, engineering, designing, fabrication and installation of facade systems. The Company offered services for construction projects including residential buildings, commercial complexes, IT Parks, airports, retail and pharma projects. The manufacturing facility is situated at Wada, Maharashtra and is spread over 1,25,000 square feet. Since incorporation in 1999, the Company has undertaken projects across various segments in Residential, Commercial and Institutional buildings. Apart from this, the Company execute end to end fabrication of our product i.e. from designing of facades to dispatching. The product basket ranges from glazing /curtain walls , high end doors & windows , skylights , canopies, louver, stone cladding, metal cladding, roofing, & others. It offer facades which are resistant against UV rays, acidic rain, dust, noise and others. At present, their major contracts are executed in the state of Maharashtra. In May, 2018, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting of 56,60,800 Fresh Issue Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 40.76 Crores. Three new Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies, Innovators Faade Solutions (West) Private Limited, Innovators Faade Solutions (North) Private Limited and Innovators Faade Solutions (South) Private Limited were incorporated in 2021-22.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.