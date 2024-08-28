iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd AGM

221.9
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Innovators CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
AGM 18/09/2024 In continuation to the notice convening the 25th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held Wednesday, 18th September 2024 along with the integrated Annual Report was submitted to the stock exchange, please find enclosed a corrigendum to the notice of AGM which should read with the original notice dated 16th August 2024. The same being also emailed to the shareholders of the company. The corrigendum to the AGM Notice is also available on the website of the company. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.08.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of 25th AGM of Innovators Façade Systems Limited, held on 18th September, 2024 . We wish to inform you that 25th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 11.41 A.M. through electronic mode [video conferencing .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)

