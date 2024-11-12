iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd Board Meeting

215
(-3.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Innovators CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Innovators Facade Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audi ted Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Result for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditors. Please find enclosed, a copy of the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 05th October 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda. 1. Resignation of M/s. Omprakash Gehlot & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 137081W) as Internal Auditors of the company. The brief information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the said matter is enclosed as Annexure A. 2. Appointment of M/s. K C Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 159487W) as Internal Auditors of the company. The brief information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the said matter is enclosed as Annexure B
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
We hereby submit the disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.
Board Meeting16 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
We hereby submit the details under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, for intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Cost Auditor of the company. In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 16th August, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda. 1.Directors Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2.Notice Convening 25th Annual General Meeting of the company; 3.Re-appointment of Mr. Shivchand Sharma (DIN: 00298265) Director retiring by rotation; 4.Appointment of M/s. DMKH & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN No.116886W) as Statutory Auditors for a term of five years, and to hold the office till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in F.Y. 2029-30. 5.Appointment M/s. Y. R. Doshi & Co., as Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 6.Appointment of M/s. Jajodia & Associates (Practising Company Secretary), as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Innovators Facade Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the second half year and Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th May, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Result for the second half and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Independent Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended we do hereby confirm that the Statutory auditors of the Company, M/s. S G C O & Co LLP have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the audited financial results for the second half and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

