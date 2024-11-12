Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Innovators Facade Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audi ted Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Consider any other business with the permission of chair. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Result for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the statutory auditors. Please find enclosed, a copy of the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 05th October 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda. 1. Resignation of M/s. Omprakash Gehlot & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 137081W) as Internal Auditors of the company. The brief information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the said matter is enclosed as Annexure A. 2. Appointment of M/s. K C Shah & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 159487W) as Internal Auditors of the company. The brief information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the said matter is enclosed as Annexure B

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

We hereby submit the disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

We hereby submit the details under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, for intimation of Appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Cost Auditor of the company. In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, 16th August, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the following items of agenda. 1.Directors Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March, 2024; 2.Notice Convening 25th Annual General Meeting of the company; 3.Re-appointment of Mr. Shivchand Sharma (DIN: 00298265) Director retiring by rotation; 4.Appointment of M/s. DMKH & Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN No.116886W) as Statutory Auditors for a term of five years, and to hold the office till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting to be held in F.Y. 2029-30. 5.Appointment M/s. Y. R. Doshi & Co., as Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 6.Appointment of M/s. Jajodia & Associates (Practising Company Secretary), as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 04:45 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024