To the Members of Innovision Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Innovision Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2025, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025, and its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of file Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or&e override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in tire " Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by the law have been kept by^fffe

Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the balance aforesaid standalone financial statements, comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Ind AS standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2025 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

We draw attention to the Note 37 to the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 according to which the managerial remuneration paid to Whole-Time Directors and Managing director of the Company amounting to Rs. 13.68 million and consequently the total managerial remuneration for the financial year amounting to Rs. 13.68 million is within the prescribed limits under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

v. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

vi. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year, hence compliance under section 123 is not required.

vii. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For S R G A & Co. CA Sandeep Gupta Chartered Accountants Partner FRN: 011984N Membership number: 090039 New Delhi UDIN: 25090039BMIZWJ7707 May 31, 2025

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Innovision Limited for the year ended March 31,2025

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets;

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets at reason interval of time, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of tire Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information & explanation given to us, all the title deeds of immovable Properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the monthly returns or statement filed by company with such bank or financial institutions followed by revised returns subsequently filed and accepted by banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

As per the discussion with the Management, the statements to the banks were submitted based on provisional accounts before monthly closure. The Company has rectified books of accounts after submitting monthly statements with such banks or financial institutions.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investment in, provided guarantee or security, granted unsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year in respect of which the requisite information is set out below. However there were no advances in the nature of loans given during the year:

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any advances in the nature of loans. However, the Company has given guarantee to other parties which are disclosed hereunder:

Particulars Guarantee Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year to other parties 127.38 million Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases to other parties. 405.19 million Nil

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Details of the investments made during the year are given below:

Particulars Investment Subsidiary -Innovision International Private Limited INR 0.10 million Subsidiary -Innovision HR Consultancy LLC Capital commitment given as disclosure in note no. 33

(c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable.

The Company has not provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Hence reporting under clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities with slight delays. There were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except employee provident fund where the amount involved is INR 4.07 million, employee state insurance where the amount involved is INR 0.12 million and during the year the provident funds regularly deposited late and the interest on the same has not been paid till date.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount (in million) Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand NA AY 2017-18 INR 9.19 Order has been passed in favour of company by ITAT but IT has option to challenge the order at higher court. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Commissioner of Income tax AY 2018-19 INR 14.44 Appeal filed Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand NA AY 2019-20 INR 14.70 Order has been passed in favour of company by ITAT but IT has option to challenge the order at higher court. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand ITAT AY 2020-21 INR 8.98 NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand Commissioner of Income tax AY 2020-21 INR 4.00 NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Prior years traces demand Assessing officer AY 2008-09 to 2017-18 INR 0.16 NA CGST Act, 2017 SGST Act, 2017 GST demand Appellate Tribunal FY 2017-18 INR 0.32 CGST Act, 2017 SGST Act, 2017 IGST Act, 2017 GST demand Appellate Tribunal FY 2017-18 INR 0.07 NA CGST Act, 2017 SGST Act, 2017 IGST Act, 2017 GST demand Sales Tax Officer Class II FY 2018-19 INR 1.16 NA CGST Act, 2017 SGST Act, 2017 IGST Act, 2017 GST demand Sales Tax Officer Class II FY 2019-20 INR 0.52 NA

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the funds for the purpose for which the term loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has used funds raised on short-term basis for short term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (x)(b) of para 3 of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) In our opinion, there are no complaints received by the company, hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to information given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company need to further augment the internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b)We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and based on our examination during the year the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to tine Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and based on our examination, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For S R G A & Co. CA Sandeep Gupta Chartered Accountants Partner FRN: 011984N Membership number: 090039 New Delhi UDIN: 25090039BMIZWJ7707 May 31, 2025

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Innovision Limited for the year ended March 31,2025

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act (Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflection transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Innovision Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). However, certain areas of the internal financial control system require further augment to enhance the overall control environment.