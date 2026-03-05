iifl-logo

Innovision Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Innovision Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Innovision Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2026|09:10 AM

Share PriceShare Price

Innovision Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

18.9

18.9

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

64.73

33.52

Net Worth

83.63

52.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

893.13

510.33

255.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

893.13

510.33

255.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.82

1.8

2.06

Innovision Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

95.1

01,00,415.8650.4601,238.6850.32

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,748.1

060,329.511.6502.93195.2

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

85.61

36.7423,114.7196.60.782,087.549.33

National Securities Depository Ltd

884.2

49.5917,68477.880.23168.9998.54

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

323

25.5113,958.76131.50247.0558.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innovision Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lt Col Randeep Hundal

Whole-time Director

Uday Pal Singh

Whole-time Director

Col Gurpal Singh

Independent Director

Sulekha Sharma

Independent Director

Capt Pawan Kumar

Independent Director

Sudha Hooda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Sachdeva

Registered Office

1/209 1st Flr Sadar Bazar,

Delhi Cantt,

New Delhi - 110010

Tel: +91 011 0289 7903

Website: http://www.innovision.co.in

Email: cs@innovision.co.in

Registrar Office

Summary

Reports by Innovision Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Innovision Ltd share price today?

The Innovision Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovision Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovision Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 05 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovision Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovision Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 05 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovision Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovision Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovision Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 05 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Innovision Ltd?

Innovision Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovision Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovision Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

