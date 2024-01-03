Innovision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
18.9
18.9
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
64.73
33.52
Net Worth
83.63
52.42
Minority Interest
Debt
79.48
48.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
0.19
Total Liabilities
163.21
101.46
Fixed Assets
11.86
13.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.83
2.66
Networking Capital
108.93
51.08
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
106.81
62.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
60.91
44.06
Sundry Creditors
-1.59
-1.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-57.2
-54
Cash
40.56
34.66
Total Assets
163.21
101.46
