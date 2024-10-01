Copy of Newspaper advertisement in respect of the Notice of 9th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held through video conferencing (VC) /other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)