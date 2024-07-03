Summary

Insolation Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur, Rajasthan in the name of Insolation Energy Private Limited on October 15, 2015. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution on December 24, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Insolation Energy Limited dated February 7, 2022.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Manish Gupta and Mr. Vikas Gupta. Company commands a prominent position as the largest solar panel, battery, and inverter manufacturer in North India, rooted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At present, the combined production capacity of both the units of the Company is 950 MW annually.Incorporating a strategic blend of excellence and eciency, the Company present a distinguished portfolio of high-quality, High-Efficiency Solar Panels, along with top-notch Batteries and PC offerings. As a holistic purveyor of solar energy solutions, it integratesengineering, procurement, and commissioning services (EPC), alongside an array of Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) services.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes as per demand in the market from its fully automatic a state-of-the-art 200 MW (Rated Installed Capacity) SPV Module manufacturing unit located at Jaipur, Rajasthan spread in more than 1,90,000 sq. ft. area with latest machinery and stringent quality assurance process which delivers quality sola

Read More