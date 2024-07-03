iifl-logo-icon 1
Insolation Energy Ltd Share Price

3,261
(-8.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:06:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,512
  • Day's High3,525
  • 52 Wk High4,750
  • Prev. Close3,573.8
  • Day's Low3,181
  • 52 Wk Low 798
  • Turnover (lac)1,441.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.57
  • EPS1.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,793.32
  • Div. Yield0
Insolation Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

3,512

Prev. Close

3,573.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1,441.36

Day's High

3,525

Day's Low

3,181

52 Week's High

4,750

52 Week's Low

798

Book Value

24.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,793.32

P/E

0

EPS

1.33

Divi. Yield

0

Insolation Energy Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Insolation Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Insolation Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.22%

Non-Promoter- 1.50%

Institutions: 1.50%

Non-Institutions: 32.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Insolation Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.83

20.83

15

2.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.36

27.51

7.13

12.7

Net Worth

51.19

48.34

22.13

15.2

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

737.17

279.37

215.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

737.17

279.37

215.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.15

0.69

0.08

Insolation Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Insolation Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vikas Jain

Director

KULJIT SINGH POPLI

Whole-time Director

Manish Gupta

Director

AKHILESH KUMAR JAIN

Director

Pallavi Mishra

Director

Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit

Director

Payal Gupta

Director

Ekta Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Insolation Energy Ltd

Summary

Insolation Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur, Rajasthan in the name of Insolation Energy Private Limited on October 15, 2015. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution on December 24, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Insolation Energy Limited dated February 7, 2022.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Manish Gupta and Mr. Vikas Gupta. Company commands a prominent position as the largest solar panel, battery, and inverter manufacturer in North India, rooted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At present, the combined production capacity of both the units of the Company is 950 MW annually.Incorporating a strategic blend of excellence and eciency, the Company present a distinguished portfolio of high-quality, High-Efficiency Solar Panels, along with top-notch Batteries and PC offerings. As a holistic purveyor of solar energy solutions, it integratesengineering, procurement, and commissioning services (EPC), alongside an array of Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) services.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes as per demand in the market from its fully automatic a state-of-the-art 200 MW (Rated Installed Capacity) SPV Module manufacturing unit located at Jaipur, Rajasthan spread in more than 1,90,000 sq. ft. area with latest machinery and stringent quality assurance process which delivers quality sola
Company FAQs

What is the Insolation Energy Ltd share price today?

The Insolation Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3261 today.

What is the Market Cap of Insolation Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹6793.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Insolation Energy Ltd is 0 and 145.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹798 and ₹4750 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Insolation Energy Ltd?

Insolation Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 254.97%, 1 Year at 350.67%, 6 Month at 17.99%, 3 Month at 3.98% and 1 Month at -12.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Insolation Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Insolation Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.22 %
Institutions - 1.50 %
Public - 32.27 %

