SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,512
Prev. Close₹3,573.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,441.36
Day's High₹3,525
Day's Low₹3,181
52 Week's High₹4,750
52 Week's Low₹798
Book Value₹24.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,793.32
P/E0
EPS1.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.83
20.83
15
2.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.36
27.51
7.13
12.7
Net Worth
51.19
48.34
22.13
15.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
737.17
279.37
215.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
737.17
279.37
215.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.15
0.69
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vikas Jain
Director
KULJIT SINGH POPLI
Whole-time Director
Manish Gupta
Director
AKHILESH KUMAR JAIN
Director
Pallavi Mishra
Director
Alpesh Fatehsingh Purohit
Director
Payal Gupta
Director
Ekta Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Goenka
Reports by Insolation Energy Ltd
Summary
Insolation Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur, Rajasthan in the name of Insolation Energy Private Limited on October 15, 2015. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution on December 24, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Insolation Energy Limited dated February 7, 2022.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Manish Gupta and Mr. Vikas Gupta. Company commands a prominent position as the largest solar panel, battery, and inverter manufacturer in North India, rooted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At present, the combined production capacity of both the units of the Company is 950 MW annually.Incorporating a strategic blend of excellence and eciency, the Company present a distinguished portfolio of high-quality, High-Efficiency Solar Panels, along with top-notch Batteries and PC offerings. As a holistic purveyor of solar energy solutions, it integratesengineering, procurement, and commissioning services (EPC), alongside an array of Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) services.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes as per demand in the market from its fully automatic a state-of-the-art 200 MW (Rated Installed Capacity) SPV Module manufacturing unit located at Jaipur, Rajasthan spread in more than 1,90,000 sq. ft. area with latest machinery and stringent quality assurance process which delivers quality sola
The Insolation Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3261 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹6793.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Insolation Energy Ltd is 0 and 145.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Insolation Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Insolation Energy Ltd is ₹798 and ₹4750 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Insolation Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 254.97%, 1 Year at 350.67%, 6 Month at 17.99%, 3 Month at 3.98% and 1 Month at -12.64%.
