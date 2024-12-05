|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Nov 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|Sub-division/split of companys 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Rs. 1/ (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we enclose herewith a summery of proceedings of 3rd Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25 held today i.e. Thursday, 5th December, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)
|EGM
|15 Oct 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Members (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024) We hereby enclose the copy of Newspaper advertisement in respect to the Corrigendum to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.11.2024)
|EGM
|17 May 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. Friday, 17th May, 2024 at the registered office of the company, commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 01:45 P.M. The register of members and share transfer books of the company shall remain closed from 10.06.2024 to 17.06.2024 both days inclusive. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) OUTCOME OF EGM PLEASE FIND THE ENCLOSED REPORT KINDLY FIND THE ENCLOSED VOTING RESULTS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
|EGM
|3 Feb 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors Considered and approved the Insolation Energy - Employee Stock Options Plan 2024 subject to the shareholders approval in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Appointed M/s Manisha Godara & Associates, Company Secretary, New Delhi as a Scrutinizer for monitoring the entire process of e-voting. 3. Appointed M/s Holani Consultants Private Limited, Category-I Merchant Bankers (SEBI Reg No. INM000012467) to carry out the obligation related to ESOP. 4. Approved the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company proposed to be convened on Monday, the 4th Day of March, 2024 at 11:00 AM. through VC/OAVM for availing approval for the above stated proposal. 5. Other business matters taken up with the permission of the board. EGM will be held on Monday, March 04,2024 at 11:00 AM through Video conferencing/other Audio-Visual Means(VC/OVAM) The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Monday , 26th February ,2024 to Monday, 4th March, 2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM scheduled to be held on Monday,4th March,2024 at 11:00 AM through VC/OAVM . INSOLATION ENERGY LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) ADDENDUM NOTICE OF EGM INSOLATION ENERGY LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION FOR ADDENDUM NOTICE OF EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) PLEASE FIND THE ENCLOSED DETAILS OF CHANGE IN DIRECTORATE. PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED OUTCOME OF EGM PLEASE FIND THE ENCLOSED VOTING RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)
