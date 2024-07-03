Insolation Energy Ltd Summary

Insolation Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur, Rajasthan in the name of Insolation Energy Private Limited on October 15, 2015. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into Public Limited Company vide Shareholders Resolution on December 24, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Insolation Energy Limited dated February 7, 2022.Company is promoted and managed by Mr. Manish Gupta and Mr. Vikas Gupta. Company commands a prominent position as the largest solar panel, battery, and inverter manufacturer in North India, rooted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At present, the combined production capacity of both the units of the Company is 950 MW annually.Incorporating a strategic blend of excellence and eciency, the Company present a distinguished portfolio of high-quality, High-Efficiency Solar Panels, along with top-notch Batteries and PC offerings. As a holistic purveyor of solar energy solutions, it integratesengineering, procurement, and commissioning services (EPC), alongside an array of Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) services.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes as per demand in the market from its fully automatic a state-of-the-art 200 MW (Rated Installed Capacity) SPV Module manufacturing unit located at Jaipur, Rajasthan spread in more than 1,90,000 sq. ft. area with latest machinery and stringent quality assurance process which delivers quality solar PV module. In addition to the manufacture of solar PV modules, Company also trades in Solar Power Conditioning Unit (PCU) which uses solar energy and power from the grid to charge batteries and tall tabular Lead Acid Batteries which are used to store energy generated from the solar panels. It is an integrated solar energy solutions provider offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to their customers. The solar PV modules are currently manufactured using both polycrystalline and Mono-PERC crystalline cell technology. Besides, the portfolio of solar energy products consists of the following solar PV modules which includes bifacial (glass - to - Transparent back sheet modules) and are differentiated on the basis of solar PV module technology and type as well as cell size such as, polycrystalline modules; and monocrystalline passivated emitter and rear cell (Mono PERC) modules. The Company established a geographically diversified presence in India through an extensive distributor network of over 30 distributors. The local presence and distributor network along with their brand recognition, should ensure that it is well-placed to serve this growing market. In India, the Company also has developed a significant client base purchasing their solar PV modules and EPC services, including domestic customers like Livguard Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Livfast Batteries Pvt. Ltd., Shakti Pumps India Ltd., Microtek international P. Ltd., Zunroof Tech Pvt. Ltd. etc. In June 2016, the Company received factory licence for manufacturing unit located at Village-Bagwada, in Jaipur.In March 2017, their operations of manufacturing solar panels commenced.In 2020, Company diversified into the area of Solar Power Pack and launched Solar Tubular / Li-ion Batteries and Solar PCU, which are designed after thorough market inputs and best available techniques. This Solar Combo offering with adequate storage is fast gaining popularity and helping the home office and home education community in cities, towns and villages. In 2020-21, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Insolation Green Energy Private Limited (IGEPL) on August 28, 2021 with an object of setting up solar PV module manufacturing unit with the proposed annual installed capacity of 500MW in two phases.In December 2021, the rated installed capacity of the Company increased from 80 MW to 200 MW.Apart from these, the Company has obtained certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015, BIS-IS:14286 etc.The Company made an Initial Public Issue with the allotment of 58,32,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 22.16 Crore in September, 2022. In 2023-24, Company launched N Type Cell Topcon, as a new technology. The Module Manufacturing capacity increased to 250 MW. The Company became the 1st Company with complete automated machinery process through its latest technology installed wholly owned subsidiary company.