To the Members of Insolation Energy Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of INSOLATION ENERGY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit & Loss and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policiesand other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements asa whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have not observed anything which falls under this.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonablybe expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless lawor regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best ofour knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordancewith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, thatthe Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013, Hence clause not applicable.

f. The company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE-A

Annexure Referred to our report of even date of M/S INSOLATION ENERGY LIMITED.

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) There is no intangible assets in the company.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management during the year which is, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee),are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) It was informed to us that major part to inventory has been physically verified at regular interval by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. It was informed to us that no material discrepancies have been noticed on physical verification.

(b) During the year the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from State Bank of India on the basis of security of current assets; and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(a) The Company has during the year made investments and granted unsecured loan and stood guarantee for wholly owned subsidiary company for the credit facilities granted bybank Details are as under:

Particulars Investment Unsecured loan Securities Insolation green energy Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary company) (A) Aggregate amount duringthe year Rs. Nil lakhs (A) Aggregate amount during the year Rs. 1276.74 lakhs (i) Corporate Guarantee Provided to State Bankof India. (B) Balance outstanding atthe balance sheet date Rs. 500.00 Lakhs (B) Balance outstanding during the year Rs. 2113.46 Lakhs (ii) Extension of Charge on factory land & building of M/s Insolation Energy Limited situated at Khasra No. 766/2 village Bhagwara, Tehsil Amer District Jaipur in the name of Manish Gupta and Vikas Jain, Directors of the Company admeasuring 5645.89 Sq mtrs for the credit facilities of Rs. 7567.00 lakhs granted to M/s Insolation Green Energy Private Limited. VM Portfolio Private Limited Associate Concern. A) Aggregate amountof loan during the years 600.00 lakh. Nil. Nil. B) Balance Outstanding at the Balance Sheet date Nil.

Note: The above amounts are included in Note No. 5.2 (Non-Current Investment)and 5.3 (Long Term Loans & Advances) in standalone financial statements.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees, securities and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, guarantees provided, securitiesprovided and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal terms not stipulated and payment of interest has been stipulated.

(d) in the absence of stipulation of repayment/payment terms, we are unable to comment on the recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) it was informed to us, there is no loans and advance granted which has fallen due during the year.

(f)The Company has granted following unsecured loans to wholly owned subsidiary without specifying any terms for repayment:

Particulars Aggregate amount Outstanding on Year end Percentage of the total loans Insolation Green Energy Private Limited Rs. 2113.46 Lakhs 100%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made and guarantees provided by it.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified except External Commercial Borrowings from Energy Access Relief Fund B.V., of USD 19,99,000 (INR 1631.23 lakhs, Conversion rate 81.6025), A company incorporated at Netherlands having registered office at Amsterdam which has been taken in the previous year 2022-23 outstanding as on 31.03.2024 on Personal Guarantees of following Directors:

1. Sh. Vikas Jain s/o Sh. Mahendra Kumar Jain (Director)

2. Sh. Manish Gupta s/o late Sh. Subhash Chandra Gupta (Director)

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained. however, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident fund, Employees state

insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other statutory dues to appropriate authorities applicable to it.

(b) According to information & explanation given to us and the records of the company examined by us, no statutory dues referred in sub clause (a) as on 31.03.2024 which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

(viii) According to information & explanation given to us the company not have any transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender during the year.

(b) The company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; (c) According to information & explanation given to us the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to information & explanation given to us and over all examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, the funds raised by the company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to information & explanation given to us the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans raised during the year by the company (Previous year the Company has issued shares through IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Rs. 5,83,20,000 (Rupees Five crore Eighty-three lakhs Twenty thousand only) each share of Rs. 10 i.e. 58,32,000 shares) were applied for the purposes for which those are raised.

(b) According to information & explanation given to us the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according tothe information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year

(xii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a nidhi company.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company entered into contracts or arrangements with related parties during the year in pursuance to section 177 & 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and details disclosed Note no. 21 in standalone financial statements.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal auditsystem commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of ouraudit procedures. audit.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bankof India Act, 1934. (b) Not applicable (c) Not applicables (d) Not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in financial Year and in immediately preceding financial Year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation by the auditor during the year.

(xix) In our opinion and based on our examination of the records of the company, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) The Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility as required under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE-B

Annexure Referred to our report of even date of M/S INSOLATION ENERGY LIMITED.

Report on the Internal financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Insolation Energy

Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls Over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls Over financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in allmaterial respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to providea basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal financial Controls Over financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal financial Controls Over financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial

reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls Over financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.