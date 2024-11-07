Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results Insolation Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 7th November, 2024 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. In addition to the items listed herein above, the Board may consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. In continuation to our letter dated 26th September, 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from 1st October, 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will be closed till 9th November, 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Board Meeting Outcome for half yearly financial result We would like to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today (i.e. 7th November, 2024) has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Financial Results approved by the Board along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors of the Company over the said financial results are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:20 P.M. and concluded at 3:45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Insolation Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal for sub-division/split of Equity Shares of the Company presently having a face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, in such manner as the Board may determine. 2. To consider and approve the Alteration in the Capital clause of Memorandum of Association(MOA) of the Company subsequent to aforesaid proposal of sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company. 3. To finalize the day, date, time and venue for convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM)/Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders of the company and to finalize the draft Notice of EGM/Postal Ballot and such other allied matters. 4. In addition to the items listed herein above, the Board may consider any other matter with the permission of the Board of Directors. Sub-division/split of companys 1 (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Rs. 1/ (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Insolation Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that in terms of requirements of Regulation 29(1)(d) and Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 15th October 2024 at 11:30 A.M. inter-alia to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares by way of a preferential issue in one or more tranches in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 as amended subject to statutory/regulatory approvals as may be required and to transact other businesses with the permission of the Chairperson. The Board would also consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting/postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising as required. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ravi Dusad as Chief Executive Officer, appointment of Mr. Deepak Arvind Jain as Chief Technical Officer (Senior Management Personnel)and Mr. Manish Gupta as Assistant Vice President - Operations (Senior Management Personnel) of the Company on recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 7th September, 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

1. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Nitesh Sharma (ICSI Membership No. A66702) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. 2. Authorised Mr. Nitesh Sharma (ICSI Membership No. A66702), Company Secretary and Compliance Officer in addition to existing authorized person(s) for the purpose of determining the materiality of an event or information and for making the disclosures of material event or information to the Stock Exchange(s) under Regulation 30(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Name and contact details of the KMPs authorised under Regulation 30(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are provided in Annexure B.

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and in accordance with outcome of board meeting filed on Friday, May 17, 2024, we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the registered office of the company, commenced at 4.30 P.M. and concluded at 5:15 P.M

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Insolation Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the FY ended March 31 2024 alongwith a Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows. 2. To consider and approve extending benefits of Insolation Energy - Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 for eligible employees of subsidiary/associate/group/holding companies as applicable. 3. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the company and consequent alteration of the MOA 4. To create offer issue and allot securities upto Rs 400 crores pursuant to section 62(1)(c) and other applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws. 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for monitoring the entire process of e-voting. 6. To finalize the day date time and venue for convening EGM of the Members of the company and to finalize the draft Notice of EGM and such other allied matters. 7. Any other business matter may be taken up with the permission of the board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was convened today i.e. Friday, 17th May, 2024 at the registered office of the company, commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 01:45 P.M. TO INCREASE THE AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL AND ALTERATION OF MOA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Appointment of Secretarial Auditors and Internal Auditors for FY 2023-24

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024

In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Para A (7) of Part A Schedule III and all other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time outcome of Board Meeting is being submitted. Change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024