Insta Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.11
-9.11
-9.11
-7.61
Net Worth
0.89
0.89
0.89
2.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.92
0.92
0.92
2.42
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.56
2.56
2.56
4.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.66
-1.65
-1.67
-1.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.96
2.01
2.03
2.12
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-3.77
-3.82
-3.89
-4.09
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.02
0
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.07
Total Assets
0.92
0.92
0.92
2.43
