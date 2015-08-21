iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Insta Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

4.67
(4.94%)
Aug 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Insta Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.11

-9.11

-9.11

-7.61

Net Worth

0.89

0.89

0.89

2.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.92

0.92

0.92

2.42

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.56

2.56

2.56

4.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.66

-1.65

-1.67

-1.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.96

2.01

2.03

2.12

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-3.77

-3.82

-3.89

-4.09

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.02

0

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.07

Total Assets

0.92

0.92

0.92

2.43

Insta Finance Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Insta Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.