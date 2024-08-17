SectorFinance
Open₹4.67
Prev. Close₹4.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.67
Day's Low₹4.67
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.44
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.11
-9.11
-9.11
-7.61
Net Worth
0.89
0.89
0.89
2.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.01
0.06
-0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish V Raval
Independent Director
Sanjay A Patel
Independent Director
Alkaben A Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Insta Finance Ltd
Summary
Earlier known as Subash Dalal Financial Consultants, SDFC Finance was incorporated on 23 Jul.90. It was promoted by S B Dalal, B V Dalal, R B Dalal and others.The company is engaged in fund- and non-fund-based services in the financial arena. It offers advice on the quantum, timing and nature of issue considering various guidelines, capital structuring, detailed checklist for various activities with time schedule, clearance of issue documents from the various authorities like SEBI, institutional underwriters, etc. It offers specialised services to NRIs like identifying viable projects and offering advice on investments in shares / debentures and other securities. It also offers services in the preparation of project reports according to institutional norms and loan syndication. It makes an assessment of the financial viability, technical feasibility, managerial competence and other important parameters. If offers services in counselling and mobilisation of funds in new securities / rights issues / fixed deposits of leading companies.On account of persistant recession prevailing in the economy, the company has therefore witnessed depressive operation during the year under review and hence is exploring the possibilities for changing its business line in computer, software development and other related business.
