Summary

Earlier known as Subash Dalal Financial Consultants, SDFC Finance was incorporated on 23 Jul.90. It was promoted by S B Dalal, B V Dalal, R B Dalal and others.The company is engaged in fund- and non-fund-based services in the financial arena. It offers advice on the quantum, timing and nature of issue considering various guidelines, capital structuring, detailed checklist for various activities with time schedule, clearance of issue documents from the various authorities like SEBI, institutional underwriters, etc. It offers specialised services to NRIs like identifying viable projects and offering advice on investments in shares / debentures and other securities. It also offers services in the preparation of project reports according to institutional norms and loan syndication. It makes an assessment of the financial viability, technical feasibility, managerial competence and other important parameters. If offers services in counselling and mobilisation of funds in new securities / rights issues / fixed deposits of leading companies.On account of persistant recession prevailing in the economy, the company has therefore witnessed depressive operation during the year under review and hence is exploring the possibilities for changing its business line in computer, software development and other related business.

