Insta Finance Ltd Share Price

4.67
(4.94%)
Aug 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Insta Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.67

Prev. Close

4.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.67

Day's Low

4.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.44

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Insta Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Insta Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Insta Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Insta Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.11

-9.11

-9.11

-7.61

Net Worth

0.89

0.89

0.89

2.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.01

0.06

-0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Insta Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Insta Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish V Raval

Independent Director

Sanjay A Patel

Independent Director

Alkaben A Jadhav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Insta Finance Ltd

Summary

Earlier known as Subash Dalal Financial Consultants, SDFC Finance was incorporated on 23 Jul.90. It was promoted by S B Dalal, B V Dalal, R B Dalal and others.The company is engaged in fund- and non-fund-based services in the financial arena. It offers advice on the quantum, timing and nature of issue considering various guidelines, capital structuring, detailed checklist for various activities with time schedule, clearance of issue documents from the various authorities like SEBI, institutional underwriters, etc. It offers specialised services to NRIs like identifying viable projects and offering advice on investments in shares / debentures and other securities. It also offers services in the preparation of project reports according to institutional norms and loan syndication. It makes an assessment of the financial viability, technical feasibility, managerial competence and other important parameters. If offers services in counselling and mobilisation of funds in new securities / rights issues / fixed deposits of leading companies.On account of persistant recession prevailing in the economy, the company has therefore witnessed depressive operation during the year under review and hence is exploring the possibilities for changing its business line in computer, software development and other related business.
