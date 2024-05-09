TO THE MEMBERS OF INTEGRA CAPITAL LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF IND AS STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Integra Capital Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Capital market operations & Companys investments in deposit with companies, debt securities and mutual funds We have obtained an understanding on the Companys policies and procedures for capital market operations & to identify investment of companies in deposit with companies, debt securities and mutual funds and performed the following procedures: - Verified accurate and complete initial recognition by agreeing the recorded amounts to external documents such as demat statements, receipts issued by the companies and statement of accounts issued by the mutual funds & other entities; - Verified whether the transactions were recorded as required by the applicable accounting principles; - Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures relating to the assumptions, as we consider them likely to be important to users of the financial statements; - Testing and assessment of the completeness, appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures in Companys financial statements wuth regards to the measurement of the aforesaid financial assets.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report, if we conclude, that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance a required under SA 720, The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with standard of auditing(SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

- Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

o Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

o To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other

Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

g) No managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors, hence no reporting is required under section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c ) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to own notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, no reporting is required under rule 11(f) of Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 read with section 143(3)(j) of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For GSA & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 000257N/N500339

Krishan Kant Tulshan

Partner

Membership No.: 085033

UDIN: 24085033 BKGQHT2544

Place: Gurugram

Dated: 09th May 2024

Annexure "1" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Integra Capital Management Limited.

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of INTEGRA CAPITAL LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of companys fixed assets

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

b. The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(a)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all the fixed assets are verified at the end of the financial year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d. The Company does not have any immovable property. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(i)(c ) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. In respect of Companys Inventory

a. The Company does not hold any securities in physical form. The securities for trade held in dematerialized form are verified with the statement of holding received by management from the custodian at regular intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b. The Company has no working capital limit from bank or financial institution. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantees or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited liability Partnership or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, investments and guarantees to which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including, income tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Company was not required to deposit or pay any dues in respect of duty of sales tax, customs, and duty of excise during the year ended 31st March 2024. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. The Company has neither surrendered nor disclosed any transaction not recorded in the books of account as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. The Company has no loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks, Government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. With respect to the Companys fund raising

a. During the year, no monies are raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. With respect to fraud reporting

a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting on the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, we report that no offence involving fraud is being or has been committed against the company by the officers or employee of the Company. Hence ADT-4 was not required to be filed by the auditor.

c. According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. With respect of Companys Internal Audit system

a. According to the information and explanations given by the Management, company has conducted internal audit as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

b. We have considered all the internal audit report issued by the Internal Auditor during the year.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. With respect to Companys Registration

a. The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and the Company has obtained the registration.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, Group has no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given by the Management, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of statutory auditor during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given by the Management and in our opinion on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans; that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the Management, provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the company.

xxi. These are not consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xxi) of Order is not applicable.

For GSA & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 000257N/N500339

Krishan Kant Tulshan

Partner

Membership No: 085033

UDIN: 24085033BKGQHT2544

Place: Gurugram

Date: 09th May 2024

Annexure "2" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Integra Capital Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companies policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing (the Standards), issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Groups internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

- pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

- provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

- provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India

For GSA & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 000257N/N500339

Krishan Kant Tulshan

Partner

Membership No: 085033

UDIN: 24085033BKGQHT2544

Place: Gurugram

Date: 09th May 2024