SectorFinance
Open₹15.1
Prev. Close₹16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹16.2
Day's Low₹15.1
52 Week's High₹22.19
52 Week's Low₹13.51
Book Value₹10.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.61
P/E7.3
EPS2.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
-1.02
-0.72
-0.81
Net Worth
4.79
3.83
4.13
4.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.24
1.46
-0.28
-1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
T S Sridharan
Independent Director
Neeraj Kumar Goel
Chairman & Managing Director
Tarun Vohra
Independent Director
Saroj Bhandari
Director
Anjali Vohra
Additional Director
Ajay Sanghavi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integra Capital Ltd
Summary
Integra Capital Management Ltd (ICML) was incorporated on May 02, 1990 as a private limited Company. The Company became a Public Limited Company on March 09, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the said Registrar of Companies on May 04, 1993. Initially, the Company was engaged in fund based operations like leasing, hire purchase and short term loans. Until 1994, the fund base of the Company came from the promoter contribution as well as deposits from friends, relatives and associates. The client base focused on the network created and contacts of the Chairman in his professional capacity. The Company is registered with with Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) for providing one stop investment solutions to the investors. It thereafter,got investment grade Credit rating from Credit Risk & Investment Services of India (CRISIL) and Investment Credit & Risk Analysis (ICRA) listed on Bombay, Delhi, and Madras Stock Exchanges.Presently, the Company provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses in India. It offers wealth management services, including direct equity investments advisory, mutual funds, real estate advisory, risk management, and other ancillary services. It provides consultancy/ advisory services, as well as invests and trades in shares, stocks, securities, mutual funds, and other financial instruments and services. In addition, it offers tax advisory, audit, capital and debt issues management, consultancy and services pertai
Read More
The Integra Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Capital Ltd is ₹7.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integra Capital Ltd is 7.3 and 1.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Capital Ltd is ₹13.51 and ₹22.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Integra Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.74%, 3 Years at -18.02%, 1 Year at -15.18%, 6 Month at -14.74%, 3 Month at -11.18% and 1 Month at -1.82%.
