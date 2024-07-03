iifl-logo-icon 1
Integra Capital Ltd Share Price

16.2
(1.25%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.1
  • Day's High16.2
  • 52 Wk High22.19
  • Prev. Close16
  • Day's Low15.1
  • 52 Wk Low 13.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E7.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.9
  • EPS2.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.61
  • Div. Yield0
Integra Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

15.1

Prev. Close

16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

16.2

Day's Low

15.1

52 Week's High

22.19

52 Week's Low

13.51

Book Value

10.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.61

P/E

7.3

EPS

2.22

Divi. Yield

0

Integra Capital Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Integra Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Integra Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.01%

Non-Promoter- 49.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integra Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

-1.02

-0.72

-0.81

Net Worth

4.79

3.83

4.13

4.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.24

1.46

-0.28

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Integra Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integra Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

T S Sridharan

Independent Director

Neeraj Kumar Goel

Chairman & Managing Director

Tarun Vohra

Independent Director

Saroj Bhandari

Director

Anjali Vohra

Additional Director

Ajay Sanghavi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integra Capital Ltd

Summary

Integra Capital Management Ltd (ICML) was incorporated on May 02, 1990 as a private limited Company. The Company became a Public Limited Company on March 09, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the said Registrar of Companies on May 04, 1993. Initially, the Company was engaged in fund based operations like leasing, hire purchase and short term loans. Until 1994, the fund base of the Company came from the promoter contribution as well as deposits from friends, relatives and associates. The client base focused on the network created and contacts of the Chairman in his professional capacity. The Company is registered with with Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) for providing one stop investment solutions to the investors. It thereafter,got investment grade Credit rating from Credit Risk & Investment Services of India (CRISIL) and Investment Credit & Risk Analysis (ICRA) listed on Bombay, Delhi, and Madras Stock Exchanges.Presently, the Company provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses in India. It offers wealth management services, including direct equity investments advisory, mutual funds, real estate advisory, risk management, and other ancillary services. It provides consultancy/ advisory services, as well as invests and trades in shares, stocks, securities, mutual funds, and other financial instruments and services. In addition, it offers tax advisory, audit, capital and debt issues management, consultancy and services pertai
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integra Capital Ltd share price today?

The Integra Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Capital Ltd is ₹7.61 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integra Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integra Capital Ltd is 7.3 and 1.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integra Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Capital Ltd is ₹13.51 and ₹22.19 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integra Capital Ltd?

Integra Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.74%, 3 Years at -18.02%, 1 Year at -15.18%, 6 Month at -14.74%, 3 Month at -11.18% and 1 Month at -1.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integra Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integra Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.99 %

