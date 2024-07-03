Integra Capital Ltd Summary

Integra Capital Management Ltd (ICML) was incorporated on May 02, 1990 as a private limited Company. The Company became a Public Limited Company on March 09, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the said Registrar of Companies on May 04, 1993. Initially, the Company was engaged in fund based operations like leasing, hire purchase and short term loans. Until 1994, the fund base of the Company came from the promoter contribution as well as deposits from friends, relatives and associates. The client base focused on the network created and contacts of the Chairman in his professional capacity. The Company is registered with with Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) for providing one stop investment solutions to the investors. It thereafter,got investment grade Credit rating from Credit Risk & Investment Services of India (CRISIL) and Investment Credit & Risk Analysis (ICRA) listed on Bombay, Delhi, and Madras Stock Exchanges.Presently, the Company provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses in India. It offers wealth management services, including direct equity investments advisory, mutual funds, real estate advisory, risk management, and other ancillary services. It provides consultancy/ advisory services, as well as invests and trades in shares, stocks, securities, mutual funds, and other financial instruments and services. In addition, it offers tax advisory, audit, capital and debt issues management, consultancy and services pertaining to incorporation of companies, and secretarial services under the Company Law and Foreign Exchange Management Act.In 1993-94 the Company undertook a series of reports commissioned by the American International Group in the areas of financial services, infrastructure and insurance reforms. On April 01, 1994 it entered into a one year contract with American international Group at a monthly retainership of Rs 50,000 and this contract subsequently was extended for an indefinite period by the Company. Then, it went in for voluntary CRISIL rating to enhance the credibility of its Fixed Deposit Program and received an Investment Grade Credit Rating FA- denoting adequate safety with regard to timely payment of interest and principal.