Integra Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

14.65
(-2.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.85

4.85

4.85

4.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

-1.02

-0.72

-0.81

Net Worth

4.79

3.83

4.13

4.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.79

3.83

4.13

4.04

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.18

1.23

1.65

1.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.88

1.59

1.7

2.36

Inventories

1.84

1.54

1.73

1.32

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0

0

0.14

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.06

0.03

0.93

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.05

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

4.08

2.86

3.41

4.05

