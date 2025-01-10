Integra Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.85
4.85
4.85
4.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
-1.02
-0.72
-0.81
Net Worth
4.79
3.83
4.13
4.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.79
3.83
4.13
4.04
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.18
1.23
1.65
1.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.88
1.59
1.7
2.36
Inventories
1.84
1.54
1.73
1.32
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0
0
0.14
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.06
0.03
0.93
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.05
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
4.08
2.86
3.41
4.05
