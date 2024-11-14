Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Integra Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2024. Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Appointment of Ms. Jyoti Arora as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 25th September, 2024

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Re-appointment of M/S GSA and Associate LLP as the Statutory Auditor of the company for the consecutive period of five years.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

With reference to the above mentioned subject please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 20 May 2024

As per the Captioned Subject, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting appoint Mr. Rajesh Kumar as an additional Director in the Category of Independent director.

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 1 May 2024

Integra Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to the Captioned subject, we hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting of Integra capital Limited for the approval of standalone audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to the Captioned Subject, we hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Audited standalone Financial results of Integra Capital Limited for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Pursuant to the Captioned Subject, We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting for the purpose of approval of appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 20th May, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 11th March, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 32 Regal Building Sansad Marg (Parliament Street) New Delhi - 110001, have considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Naveen Kumar as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 With Reference to Outcome of Board meeting of Integra Capital Limited held on Monday, 11th March, 2024 for Appointment of Mr. Naveen Kumar as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. With reference to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th March, 2024 of Integra Capital Limited for appointment of Internal auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024