Integra Capital Ltd Board Meeting

15.02
(2.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Integra Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Integra Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended 30th September 2024. Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Appointment of Ms. Jyoti Arora as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f 25th September, 2024
Board Meeting18 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Re-appointment of M/S GSA and Associate LLP as the Statutory Auditor of the company for the consecutive period of five years.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
With reference to the above mentioned subject please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd July, 2024.
Board Meeting20 May 202420 May 2024
As per the Captioned Subject, This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting appoint Mr. Rajesh Kumar as an additional Director in the Category of Independent director.
Board Meeting9 May 20241 May 2024
Integra Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to the Captioned subject, we hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting of Integra capital Limited for the approval of standalone audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to the Captioned Subject, we hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Audited standalone Financial results of Integra Capital Limited for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Pursuant to the Captioned Subject, We hereby submit outcome of Board Meeting for the purpose of approval of appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) As per captioned subject this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Monday, 20th May, 2024, at the Registered office of the Company situated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 11th March, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 32 Regal Building Sansad Marg (Parliament Street) New Delhi - 110001, have considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. Appointment of Mr. Naveen Kumar as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 With Reference to Outcome of Board meeting of Integra Capital Limited held on Monday, 11th March, 2024 for Appointment of Mr. Naveen Kumar as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. With reference to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th March, 2024 of Integra Capital Limited for appointment of Internal auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Integra Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine month ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 32, Regal Building Sansad Marg, New Delhi, India-110001 to transact the following business: - The Company have approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December, 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 held on Wednesday, 14th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

