TO THE MEMBERS OF INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other informationand, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and view of the financial position, financial and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficienciesin internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the"Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act,read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualifiedason 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. Based on our examination, which includes Test Checks, the company has used accounting its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated in the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software starting from 06.08.2023.

Further, during the course of audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail being tampered with. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position in its financial statements ii. The Company has no long-term contracts as at 31st March, 2024 and therefore there are no material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024 iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), includingforeignentities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, of entities indirectly,lendorinvestinotherpersonsor the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

For DHANA & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN : 510525C CA. Nitin Kumar Lohia Partner Membership No.508528

Place : New Delhi Date : 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24508528BKAQMT2440

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements sectionof our report of even date)

Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have Intangible assets as at the end of the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, all Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the period but there is a regular programme of verification, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, as the company owns no immovable properties, therefore reporting under clause 3(i)(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year; (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.;

Inventories:

(ii) (a) The company does not hold any inventory during the year.

(b) The Company has not been sanctionedworking capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Loans, Advances, Guarantees and Securities:

(iii) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and has granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: - a. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries. The outstanding loan amount of the wholly owned subsidiary as on the balance sheet date is Rs 315.92 Lakhs and the interest receivable on the same is Rs 137.67 Lakhs b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company; c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated so we are unable to comment on the same; d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, as the conditions for the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated so we are unable to comment on the same; e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, as the conditions for the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated so we are unable to comment on the same; f. The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate principal amount outstanding is Rs. 315.92 Lakhs and Interest outstanding of Rs 137.67 Lacs on account of loans granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Compliance in relation to loan to Related Parties:

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided.

Acceptance of Deposits:

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

Cost Accounting Records: explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance (vi)Accordingtotheinformation of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.;

Statutory Dues:

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

Disclosure of Transactions not recorded in Books:

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.;

Loans Taken:

(ix) (a) The Company does not have anyloansorborrowingsfromfinancialinstitutions, government, debenture holders, any entity or person so the prescribed clause is not applicable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained term loans from financial institutions so the clause is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.; (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is theobligations ofitssubsidiariesasdefined not applicable.; (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge ofsecuritiesheld definedunder the Companies Act,itssubsidiariesas 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.;

IPO and Private Placement/Preferential Allotment:

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinationof the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.;

Fraud Reporting:

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not come across any whistle blower complaints during the year.

Nidhi Company:

(xii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.;

Related Party Transactions:

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactionswith related partiesare in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards;

Reporting on Internal Audit System:

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit was considered by the statutory auditor

Non-Cash Transactions with Directors:

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.;

Registration with

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable; (b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.; (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; (d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable;

Cash Losses:

(xvii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has incurred cash losses to the tune of Nil In the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

(xviii) The statutory auditor of the Company resigned during the year on the completion of the term of appointment and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns, if any, raised by the outgoing statutory auditors.

Reporting on Liquidity:

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

Corporate Social Responsibility:

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, as the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company, accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(xxi) There is no qualification or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors report) order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated Ind AS financial statements.

For DHANA & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN No. : 510525C Nitin Kumar Lohia Partner Membership No.508528

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of M/s INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED.

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s INTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended 31 st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofINTEGRATED CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion . ontheCompanysinternalfinancial

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DHANA & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI FRN No. : 510525C Nitin Kumar Lohia

Partner Membership No.508528