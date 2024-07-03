Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹5.15
Prev. Close₹5.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹5.15
Day's Low₹4.83
52 Week's High₹5.49
52 Week's Low₹3.57
Book Value₹2.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.56
3.56
3.56
3.56
Preference Capital
2.05
2.05
2.05
1.91
Reserves
5.08
4.07
4.09
2.18
Net Worth
10.69
9.68
9.7
7.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0.29
0
2.06
yoy growth (%)
-67.46
0
-100
24.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.22
0
-0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
-0.21
0
1.41
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0.51
-0.02
0
-0.37
Working capital
0.89
0.47
0.11
0.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.46
0
-100
24.32
Op profit growth
74.86
0
-100
-51.51
EBIT growth
-2,197.13
0
-100
112.81
Net profit growth
-543.34
0
-100
141.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.53
1.59
0.75
0.65
0.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.53
1.59
0.75
0.65
0.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.1
0.05
5.43
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Khushvinder Singhal
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
Kalpana Shukla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dolly
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Narang
Independent Director
Gyaneshwar Sahai
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
Sajeve Deora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integrated Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Integrated Capital Services Limited was incorporated on 3rd February 1993. The Company is rendering Corporate Advisory & Consulting, Expert Services in Turnaround & Restructuring, Business Combinations, Takeovers, Mergers & Amalgamations and Accounting Services. The Company was earlier into Business Advisory and Consulting Services. ICSL is a member of Indo German Chambers of Commerce (IGCC), BTG Global Advisory and The Institute of Internal Auditors. During the year 2015, the Company redeemed 1,05,000 7% Cumulative, Non Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each, at par, upon the holder of such shares exercising options to put the same for redemption.The Company applied to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for listing of equity shares for trading thereat. BSE has granted In Principle approval for listing of the Companys equity shares on BSE vide its letter dated March 20, 2015.During the year 2015, the Company availed the membership of (i) The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and (ii) BTG Global Advisory Limited (a Company incorporated in England and Wales).The Companys equity shares were listed on Delhi Exchange Ltd., Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd. and Madras Stock Exchange. The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had withdrawn recognition of Delhi Stock Exchange Ltd. on November 19, 2014 and allowed Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd. and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd. to exit as a Stock Exchange on March 23, 2015 and May 14, 2015 in terms of Clause 8 of the Exi
Read More
The Integrated Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is ₹18.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is ₹3.57 and ₹5.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integrated Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.14%, 3 Years at -17.99%, 1 Year at 15.90%, 6 Month at 22.68%, 3 Month at 25.44% and 1 Month at 1.82%.
