Summary

Integrated Capital Services Limited was incorporated on 3rd February 1993. The Company is rendering Corporate Advisory & Consulting, Expert Services in Turnaround & Restructuring, Business Combinations, Takeovers, Mergers & Amalgamations and Accounting Services. The Company was earlier into Business Advisory and Consulting Services. ICSL is a member of Indo German Chambers of Commerce (IGCC), BTG Global Advisory and The Institute of Internal Auditors. During the year 2015, the Company redeemed 1,05,000 7% Cumulative, Non Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each, at par, upon the holder of such shares exercising options to put the same for redemption.The Company applied to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for listing of equity shares for trading thereat. BSE has granted In Principle approval for listing of the Companys equity shares on BSE vide its letter dated March 20, 2015.During the year 2015, the Company availed the membership of (i) The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and (ii) BTG Global Advisory Limited (a Company incorporated in England and Wales).The Companys equity shares were listed on Delhi Exchange Ltd., Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd. and Madras Stock Exchange. The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had withdrawn recognition of Delhi Stock Exchange Ltd. on November 19, 2014 and allowed Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd. and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd. to exit as a Stock Exchange on March 23, 2015 and May 14, 2015 in terms of Clause 8 of the Exi

