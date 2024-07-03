iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integrated Capital Services Ltd Share Price

5.08
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:34:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.15
  • Day's High5.15
  • 52 Wk High5.49
  • Prev. Close5.03
  • Day's Low4.83
  • 52 Wk Low 3.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integrated Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

5.15

Prev. Close

5.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

5.15

Day's Low

4.83

52 Week's High

5.49

52 Week's Low

3.57

Book Value

2.39

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Integrated Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

Integrated Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Integrated Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.88%

Non-Promoter- 34.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integrated Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.56

3.56

3.56

3.56

Preference Capital

2.05

2.05

2.05

1.91

Reserves

5.08

4.07

4.09

2.18

Net Worth

10.69

9.68

9.7

7.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0.29

0

2.06

yoy growth (%)

-67.46

0

-100

24.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.22

0

-0.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

-0.21

0

1.41

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

0

-0.03

Tax paid

0.51

-0.02

0

-0.37

Working capital

0.89

0.47

0.11

0.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.46

0

-100

24.32

Op profit growth

74.86

0

-100

-51.51

EBIT growth

-2,197.13

0

-100

112.81

Net profit growth

-543.34

0

-100

141.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.53

1.59

0.75

0.65

0.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.53

1.59

0.75

0.65

0.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.1

0.05

5.43

0.04

View Annually Results

Integrated Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integrated Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Khushvinder Singhal

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

Kalpana Shukla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dolly

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Narang

Independent Director

Gyaneshwar Sahai

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

Sajeve Deora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Integrated Capital Services Limited was incorporated on 3rd February 1993. The Company is rendering Corporate Advisory & Consulting, Expert Services in Turnaround & Restructuring, Business Combinations, Takeovers, Mergers & Amalgamations and Accounting Services. The Company was earlier into Business Advisory and Consulting Services. ICSL is a member of Indo German Chambers of Commerce (IGCC), BTG Global Advisory and The Institute of Internal Auditors. During the year 2015, the Company redeemed 1,05,000 7% Cumulative, Non Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each, at par, upon the holder of such shares exercising options to put the same for redemption.The Company applied to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for listing of equity shares for trading thereat. BSE has granted In Principle approval for listing of the Companys equity shares on BSE vide its letter dated March 20, 2015.During the year 2015, the Company availed the membership of (i) The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and (ii) BTG Global Advisory Limited (a Company incorporated in England and Wales).The Companys equity shares were listed on Delhi Exchange Ltd., Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd. and Madras Stock Exchange. The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had withdrawn recognition of Delhi Stock Exchange Ltd. on November 19, 2014 and allowed Jaipur Stock Exchange Ltd. and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd. to exit as a Stock Exchange on March 23, 2015 and May 14, 2015 in terms of Clause 8 of the Exi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integrated Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Integrated Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is ₹18.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integrated Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integrated Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is ₹3.57 and ₹5.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integrated Capital Services Ltd?

Integrated Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.14%, 3 Years at -17.99%, 1 Year at 15.90%, 6 Month at 22.68%, 3 Month at 25.44% and 1 Month at 1.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integrated Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integrated Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.