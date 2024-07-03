iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Capital Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.53
(-2.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.59

1.09

0.48

0.35

0.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.59

1.09

0.48

0.35

0.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.09

0.02

4.25

0.04

Total Income

1.69

1.18

0.5

4.61

0.84

Total Expenditure

0.61

0.44

0.56

0.41

0.59

PBIDT

1.08

0.74

-0.06

4.19

0.24

Interest

0

0

0.12

0.12

0.14

PBDT

1.08

0.74

-0.19

4.07

0.11

Depreciation

0.18

0.14

0.13

0.14

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0.07

0.02

0.02

0.04

Deferred Tax

0.07

0.01

0.05

-0.42

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

0.74

0.53

-0.39

4.34

-0.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.74

0.53

-0.39

4.34

-0.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.74

0.53

-0.39

4.34

-0.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.15

-0.1

1.22

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.56

3.56

3.56

3.56

3.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

67.92

67.88

-12.5

1,197.14

30.37

PBDTM(%)

67.92

67.88

-39.58

1,162.85

13.92

PATM(%)

46.54

48.62

-81.25

1,240

-2.53

