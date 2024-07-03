Integrated Capital Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.59
1.09
0.48
0.35
0.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.59
1.09
0.48
0.35
0.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.09
0.02
4.25
0.04
Total Income
1.69
1.18
0.5
4.61
0.84
Total Expenditure
0.61
0.44
0.56
0.41
0.59
PBIDT
1.08
0.74
-0.06
4.19
0.24
Interest
0
0
0.12
0.12
0.14
PBDT
1.08
0.74
-0.19
4.07
0.11
Depreciation
0.18
0.14
0.13
0.14
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0.07
0.02
0.02
0.04
Deferred Tax
0.07
0.01
0.05
-0.42
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
0.74
0.53
-0.39
4.34
-0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.74
0.53
-0.39
4.34
-0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.74
0.53
-0.39
4.34
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.15
-0.1
1.22
-0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.56
3.56
3.56
3.56
3.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
67.92
67.88
-12.5
1,197.14
30.37
PBDTM(%)
67.92
67.88
-39.58
1,162.85
13.92
PATM(%)
46.54
48.62
-81.25
1,240
-2.53
