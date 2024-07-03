Integrated Capital Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.15
0.07
0.23
0.15
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.15
0.07
0.23
0.15
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.03
Total Income
0.21
0.09
0.27
0.17
0.06
Total Expenditure
0.12
0.14
0.13
0.11
0.13
PBIDT
0.09
-0.05
0.13
0.06
-0.07
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.09
-0.05
0.13
0.06
-0.07
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.02
0.04
0.12
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
-0.08
0.01
-0.12
-0.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
-0.08
0.01
-0.12
-0.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
-0.08
0.01
-0.12
-0.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.02
0
-0.03
-0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.56
3.56
3.56
3.56
3.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60
-71.42
56.52
40
-233.33
PBDTM(%)
60
-71.42
56.52
40
-233.33
PATM(%)
13.33
-114.28
4.34
-80
-733.33
