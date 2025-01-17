Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.42
0
-100
26.09
Op profit growth
-157.28
0
-100
-15.72
EBIT growth
8,958.93
0
-100
100.96
Net profit growth
-1,246.31
0
-100
98.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-15.95
19.65
0
25.29
EBIT margin
279.9
2.18
0
64.25
Net profit margin
285.56
-17.58
0
46.34
RoCE
18.12
0.15
0
11.4
RoNW
6.22
-0.4
0
2.75
RoA
4.62
-0.31
0
2.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.52
-0.05
0.14
0.33
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.46
-0.1
0
0.27
Book value per share
2.15
2.04
3.52
2.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.94
-23
32.85
6.66
P/CEPS
4.38
-11.28
0
7.95
P/B
1.26
0.73
1.56
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
4.03
30.58
0
6.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
11.75
-0.41
0
-26.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.15
94.73
0
45.7
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.48
-0.1
0
-65.01
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.36
0.18
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
-8.54
14.57
0
6.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-36.65
-28.49
0
-19.75
Other costs
-79.3
-51.84
0
-54.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.