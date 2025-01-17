iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Capital Services Ltd Key Ratios

4.64
(-2.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Capital Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.42

0

-100

26.09

Op profit growth

-157.28

0

-100

-15.72

EBIT growth

8,958.93

0

-100

100.96

Net profit growth

-1,246.31

0

-100

98.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15.95

19.65

0

25.29

EBIT margin

279.9

2.18

0

64.25

Net profit margin

285.56

-17.58

0

46.34

RoCE

18.12

0.15

0

11.4

RoNW

6.22

-0.4

0

2.75

RoA

4.62

-0.31

0

2.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.52

-0.05

0.14

0.33

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.46

-0.1

0

0.27

Book value per share

2.15

2.04

3.52

2.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.94

-23

32.85

6.66

P/CEPS

4.38

-11.28

0

7.95

P/B

1.26

0.73

1.56

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

4.03

30.58

0

6.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

11.75

-0.41

0

-26.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

39.15

94.73

0

45.7

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.48

-0.1

0

-65.01

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.36

0.18

0.41

Net debt / op. profit

-8.54

14.57

0

6.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-36.65

-28.49

0

-19.75

Other costs

-79.3

-51.84

0

-54.95

