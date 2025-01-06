Integrated Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.54
-0.21
0
1.41
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
0
-0.03
Tax paid
0.51
-0.02
0
-0.37
Working capital
0.89
0.47
0.11
0.28
Other operating items
Operating
1.91
0.18
0.11
1.27
Capital expenditure
0.02
-0.6
0.72
-0.02
Free cash flow
1.93
-0.41
0.83
1.25
Equity raised
7.3
12.52
14.21
4.85
Investing
-4.93
0
0.1
1.36
Financing
0
0.32
2.67
2.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.3
12.42
17.81
9.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.