Integrated Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Integ. Capital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.54

-0.21

0

1.41

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

0

-0.03

Tax paid

0.51

-0.02

0

-0.37

Working capital

0.89

0.47

0.11

0.28

Other operating items

Operating

1.91

0.18

0.11

1.27

Capital expenditure

0.02

-0.6

0.72

-0.02

Free cash flow

1.93

-0.41

0.83

1.25

Equity raised

7.3

12.52

14.21

4.85

Investing

-4.93

0

0.1

1.36

Financing

0

0.32

2.67

2.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.3

12.42

17.81

9.82

