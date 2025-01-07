iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Capital Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.65
(-3.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:21:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0.29

0

2.06

yoy growth (%)

-67.46

0

-100

24.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.22

0

-0.44

As % of sales

179.45

75.94

0

21.74

Other costs

-0.3

-0.28

0

-1.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

315.59

97.55

0

64.64

Operating profit

-0.38

-0.21

0

0.28

OPM

-395.04

-73.49

0

13.6

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

0

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.18

0

0

Other income

1.12

0.23

0

1.17

Profit before tax

0.54

-0.21

0

1.41

Taxes

0.51

-0.02

0

-0.37

Tax rate

94.17

11.35

0

-26.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.06

-0.24

0

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.06

-0.24

0

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-543.34

0

-100

141.48

NPM

1,103.87

-81

0

50.16

