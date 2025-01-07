Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0.29
0
2.06
yoy growth (%)
-67.46
0
-100
24.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.22
0
-0.44
As % of sales
179.45
75.94
0
21.74
Other costs
-0.3
-0.28
0
-1.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
315.59
97.55
0
64.64
Operating profit
-0.38
-0.21
0
0.28
OPM
-395.04
-73.49
0
13.6
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
0
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.18
0
0
Other income
1.12
0.23
0
1.17
Profit before tax
0.54
-0.21
0
1.41
Taxes
0.51
-0.02
0
-0.37
Tax rate
94.17
11.35
0
-26.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.06
-0.24
0
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.06
-0.24
0
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-543.34
0
-100
141.48
NPM
1,103.87
-81
0
50.16
