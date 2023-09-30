To The Members,

Integrated Capital Services Limited

The Directors take pleasure in presentingthe Thirty First (31 st) Annual Report together withtheauditedfinancialstatements of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial Results:

The financial performance of your Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rs.In Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Financial Year 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Income from Operation 13.00 5.20 52.50 159.34 Other Income 26.90 28.59 8.61 10.02 Employees benefitexpenses 15.07 12.96 19.59 19.10 Finance costs 0.00 0.009 0.00 0.009 Depreciation 1.94 2.88 16.92 17.94 Other expenses 14.39 200.2 32.25 42.22 Profit before tax 8.50 (2.07) (7.65) 90.09 Current Tax 2.92 0 5.41 9.09 Deferred Tax (10.12) 0.49 (10.70) 6.79 Excess provisions for tax written back - - - - Profit/ (Loss) after tax 15.70 (2.56) (2.36) 74.22 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 85.75 0.00 48.12 - Share in profit/(loss) of associates - - (1.23) 0.08 Reversal of Net Profit/(Loss) earlier due to re-valuation - recognized - - - Total Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) 101.45 (2.56) 45.53 74.30

The financial performance of your Company is expected to improve during the financial year 2024-25.

2. Transfer to Reserves:

During the year under review, the Board does not propose to transfer any amount to reserves.

3. Dividend:

The Board of Directors of your Company have not recommended any dividend for the year under review. The sole Preference Shareholder of the Company has waived its right to receive current and accumulated dividend.

4. Results of Operations:

The main objects to be perused by the Company were amended to pursue the objective of carrying on business of, amongst others, providing advisory services on distressed assets, insolvency and bankruptcy and providing support services to Insolvency Professionals. The Company is in course of appointing Managerial Personnel whereafter application shall be filed with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for "In Principle" approval for registration as an Insolvency Professional Entity (IPE). The Company will give effect to conditions, if any, as may be prescribed by the IBBI, which shall enable the Company to obtain final registration as an IPE.

There is no change in the business being carried on by your Company.

RAAS Consulting Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company which is engaged in the business of providing advisory and consulting services in matters of insolvency and corporate laws. Green Infra Profiles Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company which is engaged in providing consulting services in matters of financial accounting, income tax and company law. ICSL Consulting Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company which is engaged in the business of providing services in matters of tax return and corporate law filings.

Borrelli Walsh India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary company of ICSL Consulting Private Limited and a step down subsidiary company of the Company. The Company is engaged in business of rendering consulting services in respect of corporate structuring.

5. Material changes affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report:

There has been no material change which has affected the financial position of your Company between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report. There has been no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

6. Share Capital:

The Authorized Share Capital of your Company is Rs. 10,30,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Thirty Lacs only) divided into 4,30,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1.00 each and 6,00,000, 7% Cumulative, Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100.00 each.

The paid up Share Capital of your Company as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 5,60,84,000 (Rupees Five Crore Sixty Lakh Eighty Four Thousand Only) comprising 3,55,84,000 fully paid equity shares of Re. 1.00 each and 2,05,000 7% Cumulative, Non-Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100.00 each.

Equity Shares of your Company are listed on BSE Limited.

Preference Shares of your Company are not listed on any Stock Exchange and are not dueforredemption.

7. Subsidiary Companies: a. 100%SubsidiaryCompany RAASConsulting in areas of financial matters and business structuring RAASConsulting and restructuring.

RAAS provides guidance and advice to corporate clients for drawing up financialstatements in compliance with applicable accounting standards. RAAS also provides expert advice in areas of business and management. RAAS is managed by its Board of Directors. Late Mr. Brijinder Bhushan Deora, the erstwhile Chairman and Director of the Company, and also one of the Directors of RAAS ConsultingPrivate Limited, expired on 07.02.2024, and Mr. Sajeve Deora, one of the Directors of your Company, was appointed as an Additional Director to fill the vacancy caused by the absence of Mr. Brijinder Bhushan Deora.

b. 100% Subsidiary Company - Green Infra Profiles Private Limited (GIPL)

Green Infra Profiles Private Limited (GIPL) provides advisory services for accounting matters and filings under taxation laws. GIPL is managed by its Board of Directors. c. 100% Subsidiary Company- ICSL Consulting Private Limited

The Company is engaged in business of providing advisory services regarding accounting and taxation matters. ICSL Consulting Private Limited is managed by its Board of Directors. Late Mr. Brijinder Bhushan Deora, the erstwhile Chairman and Director of the Company, and also one of the Directors of ICSL Consulting Private Limited, expired on 07.02.2024, and Mr. Anil Tiwari, the CEO of your Company, was appointed as an AdditionalDirector to fill the vacancy caused by the absence of Mr. Brijinder Bhushan Deora. d. Borrelli Walsh India Private Limited 100% Subsidiary Company of ICSL Consulting Private Limited

Borrelli Walsh India Private Limited (BWI) is a Step-down subsidiary of Integrated Capital Services Limited and a wholly owned subsidiary company of ICSL Consulting Private Limited. Borrelli Walsh India Private Limited is engaged in the business of providing accounting and taxation Borrelli Walsh India Private Limited is managed by its Board of Directors.

8. Associates: a. KW Publishers Private Limited (KWP)

KW Publishers Private Limited is a joint venture and your Company holds 40% equity of KW Publishers Private Limited. KWP is engaged in business of publishing and distribution of books primarily on International Affairs and Politics. b. Sun Links Limited (Sun Links)

Sun Links Limited is a joint venture company set up in the U.K. with 50% equity participation. Sun Links provides consulting services for commercial transactions. c. BTG Global Advisory

The Company has along with certain other professional services firms and companies in 9 (Nine) other countries, promoted BTG Global Advisory Ltd. (BTGGA) a company limited by guarantee in the U.K., as a non-practicing umbrella entity, to (i) promote professionalservicesofthemembers,(ii)promotecrossreferralsofinternationalwork, and (iii) creating a frame work for progressing joint pitching opportunities. The Company has a nominee as a director on the Board of Directors of BTGA. The Company has undertaken to contribute GBP 1 towards capital of BTGGA, as and when called upon as per UK Companies Act.

9. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees And Investments:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note Nos. 4 and 5 of the Standalone audited accounts of the Company.

10. Managements Discussion and Analysis Report:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges in India, is presented in a separate section which forms part of the Annual Report.

11. Deposits:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review. 12. Directors:

The Composition of the Board is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 Mr. Sajeve Deora (DIN: 00003305), director, retires by rotation at the annual general meeting and, being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Narang (DIN: 10593432) and Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai (DIN: 00657315) were appointed as Additional Independent Directors of your Company with effect from 16.04.2024 and 11.04.2024, respectively, and they hold such office upto the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee had recommended the appointment of Mr. Vijay Kumar Narang (DIN: 10593432) and Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai (DIN: 00657315) as Independent Directors of the Company.

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 and as on date of this Report is as under:

Mr. Khushvinder Singhal Independent Director Ms. Kalpana Shukla Director Mr. Sajeve Deora Promoter Director Mr. S.C. Kapur Independent Director ceased to hold office from 12.04,2024 due to completion of term. Mr. Sandeep Chandra Independent Director ceased to hold office from 12.04,2024 due to completion of term. Mr. Vijay Kumar Narang Independent Director Appointed with effect from 16.04.2024 Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai Independent Director Appointed with effect rom 11.04.2024

13. Declaration from Independent Directors:

Your Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed, both, under the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

14. Meetings:

A calendar of Meetingsof the Board of Directors of your Company is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors.

During the year under report, Six (6) Board Meetings, Four (4) Audit Committee Meetings, Five (5) Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings, Four (4) Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings, one (1) Investment Committee Meeting and 1(one) Independent Directors Meeting were convened. The details of the meetings provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report. The intervening gap between two Board Meetingswas within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

15. Committees:

The various Committees, as required by the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligationsand Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015, were reconstituted after 2 (two) nos. Additional Independent Directors were appointed with effect from April 11, 2024 and April 12, 2024 and after the term of 2 (two) nos. Independent Directors came to an end on April 12, 2024. The present composition of the various committees is as under:

S. No. Name of the Committee Chairman Members 1. Audit Committee Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai Mr. Khushvinder Singhal Mr. Sajeve Deora 2. Stakeholders Relationship Mr. Khushvinder Singhal Ms. Kalpana Shukla Committee Mr. Sajeve Deora 3. Nomination and Mr. Khushvinder Singhal Mr. Vijay Kumar Narang Remuneration Committee Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai 4. Investment Committee Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai Mr. Vijay Kumar Narang Ms. Kalpana Shukla

16. Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs):

Pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) are to be mandatorily appointed by every company belonging to such class or classes of companies as may be prescribed in the section. Following are the persons who are holding office/ held office as whole time key Company as at March 31, 2024. a. Mr. Anil Kumar Tiwari - Chief Executive Officer (wef 30.06.2023) b. Mr. Pinku Kumar Singh - Chief Financial Officer (wef 02.12.2023) c. Mr. Servejeet Singh Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (upto 25.08.2023). d. Mr. Vinod Singh Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (26.08.2023 to 20.03.2024) e. Anil Kumar Tiwari Chief Financial Officer (upto 30.06.2023). f. Mr. Din Bandhu Singh - Chief Financial Officer (30.06.2023 to 07.09.2023).

Directors: 17. PerformanceEvaluation ofthe

The Board annually evaluates the performance of the Board of Directors (including Committees thereof) as a whole and also of individual Directors, including Independent Directors. As an evaluation method(s) which are deemed appropriate to assess the Board/committees effectiveness and Directors performance. Some of the indicators/criteria based on which the Independent Directors are evaluated are personal qualities, business/ professional experience, stature in society, ability and willingness to devote time.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the provisions of the Securities Exchange Board of India (CompaniesListing Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual ObligationsandDisclosureRequirements) evaluation of its own performance, the performance of the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of its Committees.

18. Risk Management:

Your Company has put in place a Risk Management Policy for identification, assessment, monitoring and mitigation of various risks. The said policy is available on the Companys website at www.raas.co.in.

The Audit Committee also keeps an oversight in matters of financial risks and controls. The major risks, as may be identified, are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. In the opinion of the Board there are no risks which may threaten the existence of the Company. 19. Requirement for Maintenance of Cost Records:

Your Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. 20. Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that: i. In the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; ii. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit earned during the year; iii. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; iv. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts of the Company on a ‘going concern basis; v. The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and vi. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and such system are adequate and operating effectively.

21. Related Party Transactions:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material significant related party transactions which were transacted by your Company with any of the Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with the interests of your Company.

All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee of the Board and The Policy on Related Party Transactions, as approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company. Disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties is attached as

"Annexure A"

22. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to deal with fraud and mismanagement, if any. The details of Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and have also been posted on the website of the Company.

23. Audit Trail:

The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024, which includes a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was enabled during the year.

24. Auditors: 24.1 Statutory Auditors:

M/s DHANA & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm

Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years in the Annual General Meeting of your Company held on 30.09.2023.

M/s DHANA & Associates, Chartered Accountants, hold office of Statutory Auditor of the Company upto conclusion of the 35 y. Compan th AnnualGeneralMeeting ofthe During the year 2024, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

24.2 Internal Audit:

The internal audit of Company is being carried out by M/s Ajay Gulati & Co., Chartered Accountants, Internal Auditor of the Company.

The Internal Auditor carries out examination and evaluation of the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems of your Company, its compliance with accounting procedures and policies of your Company and its subsidiaries. The observations of the Internal Auditor in their report are discussed by the management of your Company and corrective action, if any, is taken on immediate basis. Significant observations and corrective actions taken for the same are discussed by the Management with the Internal Auditors. 24.3 Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company has appointed DR Associates, Company Secretaries (Unique Identification Number: P2007DE003300), to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is attached as" Annexure B".

24.4 Certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and para C Clause (10) (i) of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing of Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, Identification Number: P2007DE003300), has certified that the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 have been debarred or disqualified during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The aforesaid Certificate is attachedas" Annexure C". 25. Memberships of the Company:

Your Company continues The InstituteofInternalAuditors (IIA): toholdmembershipsin(a) The IIA is the internal audit professions global voice, recognized authority, acknowledged leader, chief advocate and principal educator. (b) Indo German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC): IGCC has established India-Desks to promote and facilitate business contacts in various bi-national Chambers of Commerce abroad, different Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Germany and also has one representative in Brussels.

26. Business Cooperation Agreement:

Your Company has a Business Cooperation Agreement with Aurum Equity Partners, LLP (Aurum), Advisors in Restructuring and Corporate Strategic Advisory.

27. Corporate Governance:

Your Company reiterates its commitment to maintain highest standards of Corporate Governance. The requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of Indias Corporate Governance practices are adhered to by the management of your Company. The Report on Corporate Governance, as per the clauses of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of the Annual Report. The requisite Certificate issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company, confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance, as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, forms part of this Annual Report. 28. Extract of Annual Return

The extract of the Annual Return for the year ended March 31, 2023 is available on the website of the Company www. raas.co.in/investors relations/Annual Return and return for the year ended March 31, 2024, will be available on the aforementioned website of the Company after filing of the same.

29. Consolidated Financial Statements:

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company has been prepared in accordance with relevant Accounting of India and forms part of this Annual Report. Standards(AS)issuedbythe Statements containing salient features of financial statement of subsidiaries/associates companies/joint ventures, in Form AOC-I, are annexed as "Annexure D".

30. Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Your Company is engaged in the business of providing services and consumption of energy and energy resources is limited to use of electricity. Your Company is conscious of the need to conserve energy resources and has adequate measures in place to conserve such resources. "Annexure E" There is no technology absorption made by your Company during the year under report.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: Rs. Foreign Exchange Earned NIL Foreign Exchange Used NIL

31. Particulars of Employees:

There is no employee who was employed throughout the year or who was employed for part of the year and whose particulars are required to be given in terms of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, read together with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules 1975.

32. Internal Control System:

The Companys internal control systems is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with laws and regulations. The Companys internal control is commensurate with the size, nature and operations of the Company.

33. Compliance of the applicable Secretarial Standards:

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards.

34. Significant Material Orders passed by the Regulators / Courts / Tribunal impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future:

No significant material orders have been passed during the year under review by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

35. Corporate Social Responsibility:

The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to your Company.

36. Statement indicating development and implementation of risk management policy for the company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company:

The procedures for identification, assessment and minimization of risks are defined and the Audit Committee of the Board is kept appraised about the business risks, if any, and the steps taken to mitigate the same.

37. The details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

During the year under review there was no application made by or against the Company in respect of any proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and no such proceedings are pending.

38. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof:

Your Company has no transaction or event which is covered byloantakenandanyonetimesettlement of such loan resolved with the Banks or Financial Institutions.

39. Compliance with provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Your Company provides a safe and secure working environment for women. All employees, including employees of your Companys subsidiary companies, are covered under the safe environment provided by your Company. 40. Acknowledgement:

The Directors avail this opportunity to express their appreciation for the confidence reposed in them by the shareholders and clients of the Company and look forward to their continued support.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Sajeve Bhushan Deora Gyaneshwar Sahai DIN: 00003305 DIN: 00657315 Director Director