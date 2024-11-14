Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Sep 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/11/2024 to consider: (i) recommendations of the Audit Committee if any (ii) the unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024 on standalone and consolidated basis. The meeting of the Board of Directors held on 14.11.2024 approved the unaudited financial results, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results: The meeting of the BoD held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 transacted the following: 1. Approval of un-audited financial results, on standalone basis, for the quarter and three months period ended June 30, 2024 and taking on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Approval of un-audited financial results, on consolidated basis, for the quarter and three months period ended June 30, 2024 and taking on record the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Jul 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 09/08/2024 to consider Financial Results on standalone & consolidated basis as on quarter ended 30.06.2024. Closure of Trading Window form Monday 1 July 2024 to August 11 2024.

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 22 Jun 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 24/06/2024 to consider: (a) filing of an Application by the Company with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) for seeking approval for registration as an Insolvency Professional Entity (IPE) under Regulation 12 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Professional) Regulations 2016 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016. (b) clarification to be sent to BSE Limited in respect of SDD certificate for the quarter ended March 31 2024. 1. The Application to be filed by the Company with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India seeking approval for registration of the Company as an Insolvency Professional Entity (IPE), was discussed. 2. Approved the amended certificate of the Company to be issued in the matter of SDD compliance for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 31 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 31 Mar 2024

Meeting of the Board scheduled on 30/05/2024 to consider the audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. The audited financial results of the Company, on standalone and consolidated basis, were approved. The Auditors have issued their unmodified opinion on the said accounts. The meeting was adjourned to be held on Tuesday, June 04, 2024, at 5.00 PM. The meeting continued on June 04, 2024 at 05.00 PM (IST), and the following businesses were transacted: 1. Appointment of Ms. Dolly as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 10.06.2024. 2. Convening of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday the 10th day of July, 2024 at 09.30 AM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Ms. Dolly Makhija has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and had joined duties w.e.f 10.06.2024.

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 11/04/2024 to consider: (i) recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in respect of appointment of 2 (two) independent directors to fill the vacancies arising out of completion of term of 2 (two) existing independent directors (2) change in constitution of Committees of the Board of Directors (3) recommendation for appointment of Company Secretary of the Company (4) any other matter with permission of the Chair. Appointment of Mr. Vijay Narang and Mr. Gyaneshwar Sahai as Additional and Independent Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Dec 2023