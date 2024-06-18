The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, which had been adjourned to be continued on Tuesday, June 04, 2024, was held today, i.e, June 04, 2024 at 05.00 PM (IST), and the following businesses, amongst others, were transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors: Convening of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday the 10th day of July, 2024 at 09.30 AM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Sub: Regulation 34 - Electronic copy of the Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting & Annual Report for the year 2023-2024. Dear Sir/Madam, In continuation with our earlier communication, we are enclosing herewith electronic copy of the Notice of the 31st AGM and the Annual Report for the year 2024 including the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Annual Report), being sent by email to those members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depository Participants(s). In compliance with Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated May 13, 2022 hard copies of the Notice of the 31st AGM and the Annual Report shall be sent to those shareholders who request for the same. The Notice of the 31st AGM and the Annual Report are also being uploaded on the website of the Company at contact@raas.co.in and we request you to also upload these documents on the BSEs website www.bseindia.com. We request you to kindly take the above on record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024) The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Integrated Capital services Limited was held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 9:32 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means Facility (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Combined Scrutinizer Report on 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)