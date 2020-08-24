To

The Members of INTEGRATED FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying IND AS standalone financial statements of M/s. INTEGRATED FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch 2020, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Change in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] Rules, 2015, as amended, ("lnd AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, and Profit/Loss, Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw your attention to Note No. 29 to the financial statements which describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys operations and financial position including the Companys estimates and the continuing uncertainties which may require changes in such estimates in the future.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion on there on, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these IND AS standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that we are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

A further description of the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our Auditors Report.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that;

(a] We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c] The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d] In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts] Rules, 2014;

(e] On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f] With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure C"; and

(g] With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does nothave any pending litigations which would impact its financial position- Refer Note No. 23.2 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and,

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

forming an opinion and reporting on Standalone Financial Statements For M/S ANUJ GOYAL ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 008784 N) Sd/- (ANUJ KUMAR GOYAL) Place: Delhi Partner Date: 24.08.2020 F.C.A.; M. No. 87318

ANNEXURE-A

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT RESPONSIBILITIES FOR AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143[3](i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

viii) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

For ANUJ GOYAL ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

[Firm Regn.No.008784N]

Sd/-

(ANUJ KUMAR GOYAL)

F.C.A., Partner

M. No. 87318

ANNEXURE -B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS! REPORT

The annexure referred to in our report to the members of M/s INTEGRATED FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the Company) for the year ended 31st March, 2020, we report that:

i) In respect of its fixed assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) As the Company does not have any immovable property, clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

ii) The Company is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) engaged in investment activities, and accordingly, paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has during the year granted unsecured loan to one party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. 2013.

(a) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loan are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(b) The loan granted is repayable on demand. There was no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been advanced.

(c) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to the party listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

vi) As the Company is a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) engaged in investment activities, accordingly, clause 3 (vi) of the order relating to maintenance of cost records is not applicable.

vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund. Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty or Value Added Tax or Cess and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding at 31st March, 2020 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our verification of the records of the Company, the following are the disputed amounts of Tax/Duty along with the details of amounts that have been deposited with appropriate authorities as at 31st March, 2020.

Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Lakhs) Amount Paid (in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum to which amount is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax- Penalty 5.65 1.13* AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax - Appeals

*Being 20% of the amount in dispute, deposited for staying the recovery of dispute amount.

ix) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

x) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year and, accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the said order are not applicable.

xi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

The company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For M/S ANUJ GOYAL ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 008784 N) Sd/- (ANUJ KUMAR GOYAL) Place: Delhi Partner Date: 24.08.2020 F.C.A.M. No. 87318

ANNEXURE-C

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF INTEGRATED FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (‘THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INTEGRATED FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.