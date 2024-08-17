iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integrated Financial Services Ltd Share Price

56.75
(-4.94%)
Aug 26, 2021|02:46:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Integrated Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

56.75

Prev. Close

59.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

56.75

Day's Low

56.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

94.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.05

P/E

5.25

EPS

10.8

Divi. Yield

0

Integrated Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Integrated Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Integrated Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.47%

Non-Promoter- 5.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integrated Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.7

50.58

36.75

43.79

Net Worth

56.7

56.58

42.75

49.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.75

-10.83

5.31

-4.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Integrated Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integrated Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Company Secretary

S C Khaneja

Whole-time Director

Rajni Khaneja

Director

Virender Khaneja

Independent Director

Rachna Batra

Independent Director

Sunil Sobti

Independent Director

S P Oberoi

Director & CFO

Kunal Khaneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Integrated Financial Services Ltd. was incorporated on March 4, 1992 as a Public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on March 17, 1992. The company has been promoted by S.C. Khaneja & his assoicates.Integrated Financial Services distributes Investments, Pensions, Life Assurance, Health Insurance, Deposits, Mortgages, Asset Finance and offer Independent Financial Advice through its very experienced advisors and back office staff based in Galway City.Current advisors bring a wealth of experience from their background as Senior Executives /Directors in large National and International Finance Houses including Banks, building Societies and Insurance Companies.Integrated Financial Services reaches its clients through a number of Selected Financial Services Companies / Firms including Accountancy Practises, General Insurance brokers, Authorised Advisers and other Multi-Agency Intermediaries. These firms (professionals in their own field) have recognised the need to bring qualified, current and meaningful added value to their clients in the form of services and indeed specialized product offerings from Integrated Financial Services.Integrated Financial Services does not manufacture any products. They are totally independent advisors and are able to access numerous different Investment Providers to get product and / or a Portfolio of Investments that suits customers investment needs / objectives.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.