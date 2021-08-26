Integrated Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.7
50.58
36.75
43.79
Net Worth
56.7
56.58
42.75
49.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.7
56.58
42.75
49.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
27.27
34.11
22.81
31.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
28.92
21.49
19.81
1.74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
30.25
21.62
19.85
1.78
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-0.13
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.51
0.97
0.11
0.16
Total Assets
56.7
56.57
42.74
33.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.