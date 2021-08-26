iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integrated Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

56.75
(-4.94%)
Aug 26, 2021|02:46:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.7

50.58

36.75

43.79

Net Worth

56.7

56.58

42.75

49.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

56.7

56.58

42.75

49.79

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

27.27

34.11

22.81

31.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

28.92

21.49

19.81

1.74

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

30.25

21.62

19.85

1.78

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.33

-0.13

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.51

0.97

0.11

0.16

Total Assets

56.7

56.57

42.74

33.85

Integrated Financial Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Integrated Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.