Integrated Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.75
-10.83
5.31
-4.75
Other operating items
Operating
-1.75
-10.83
5.31
-4.75
Capital expenditure
0
-0.13
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.75
-10.96
5.31
-4.75
Equity raised
80.54
78.83
65.73
57.38
Investing
-9.13
3.65
-0.28
8.05
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.72
0.71
Net in cash
69.66
71.52
71.48
61.4
