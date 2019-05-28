To

The Members of

Integrated Financial Services Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Ninth Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2020.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. In Lakhs) YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH, 2020 YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH, 2019 Income from Operation 416.61 453.53 Profit before Depreciation and Tax (555.82) 24.90 Depreciation - - Profit before Tax (555.82) 24.90 Profit after Tax (638.10) (65.48) Dividend Paid 54.00 72.00 Tax on Dividend 11.10 14.66 Transfer to General Reserve/ Retained earnings (638.10) (65.48)

OPERATIONS

The Income from Operations of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 stood at Rs.416.61 Lakhs as against Rs. 453.53 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit after tax stood at Rs (638.10) Lakhs during the year under review against Rs. (65.48) Lakhs during the previous year.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the company stands at Rs.6,00,00,000/- (divided into 60,00,000 shares of Rs.10/- each] fully paid up. During the year under review, there has been no change in the Authorised and Paid- up Share Capital of the company.

Your company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor any Sweat Equity shares during the year under review.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your company has neither accepted nor invited any deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 and Non-Banking Financial Companies Acceptance of Public Deposits (Reserve Bank) Directions, 1998 and Rules and Regulations made thereunder.

RESERVES

During the year under review, an amount of Rs. (638.10) Lakhs have been transferred to the General Reserve.

DIVIDEND

During the year under review, your Companys operations hit by economic slowdown and reported loss, therefore, no dividend has been recommended by the Board of the company.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with 1EPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund] Rules 2016 (the Rules), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Government of India, after completion of seven years. Further, according to the Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the Demat Account of the IEPF Authority.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

There is no change in the composition of Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year ended 31.03.2020.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified from being appointed or re-appointed as a Director as specified under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are Mr. Subhash Chander Khaneja, Company Secretary, Mr. Kunal Khaneja, CFO and Mrs. Rajni Khaneja, Whole time Director.

DECLARATIONS GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All the Independent Directors have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as specified under Section 149(6] of the Act and that they qualify to be Independent Directors pursuant to the Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16(l)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The confirmations were placed before and noted by the Board at the meeting of Board of Directors held on 28.05.2019 during the Financial Year 2019-20.

BOARD MEETINGS

The Board meets at regular interval to discuss and decide on Companys policies and strategy apart from other Board matters. The tentative annual calendar of the Board is circulated in advance to facilitate the Directors to plan their schedule and to ensure participation in the meetings. Minimum four pre-scheduled Board meetings are held annually, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board of Directors met four times during the Financial Year 2019-2020 viz., 28.05.2019; 13.08.2019; 14.11.2019 and 13.02.2020. The maximum time period between the two board meetings did not exceed 120 days.

BOARD COMMITTEES

All the Committees of the Board of Directors are constituted in Line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

Details of all committees alongwith their composition, terms of reference and meetings held during the year are provided in Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to provide appropriate avenues to the Directors and employees to bring to the attention of the Management, the concerns about behavior of employees that raise concerns including fraud, suspected fraud, unethical behavior, violation of any code of conduct or policy in force and any other like matter by using the mechanism provided in the Whistle Blower Policy. The details of the said Policy are included in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of the Annual Report. During the Financial Year 2019-2020, no cases under this mechanism were reported in the Company and any of its associates.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company understands that risk evaluation and risk mitigation is a function of the Board of the Company and the Board of Directors are fully committed to developing a sound system for identification and mitigation of applicable risks. Your company has a well defined Risk Management framework in place.

Further, your company has an adequate system of internal control procedures which is commensurate with the size and nature of business. The internal control systems of the company are monitored and periodically reviewed by the audit committee of the Board of Directors.

Your Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. In this regard, your Board confirms the following:

i. Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements genera] and specific authorization.

ii. Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects.

iii. Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

iv. The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to differences, if any.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that:-

i. that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards prescribed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

iii. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 34(3) read with schedule V of the SEB1 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Corporate Governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance is included as Anncxurc-1 to this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as required under Regulation 34 (2) and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, is given as a separate statement in the Annual Report as Anncxure-2.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 92(3) and section 134(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014, an extract of the Annual Return in prescribed Form MGT-9 forms part of this Annual report as Annexure-3.

LISTING OF SHARES

Presently, the shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (Scrip Code: 500212), Mumbai. The company has paid the Annual Listing fee for the year under review to BSE Limited.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

At the 26th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, SO^day of September, 2017, the members had appointed M/s. Anuj Goyal Associates, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors for the financial year 2017-18, to hold office till the conclusion of 31s1 Annual Genera] Meeting of the Company.

The notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to provisions of section 204(1) of the Act, and Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. Charu Sandeep & Co., Company Secretary in Practice to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2019-20. The Secretarial Audit Report as received from M/s. Charu Sandeep & Co. is appended to this report as Annexurc-4.

The Secretarial Auditor has not made any adverse comments or given any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks in the Audit Report.

ASSOCIATES AND SUBSIDIARIES

During the year under review, your company has two Associate companies viz.. Integrated Master Securities (P] Ltd. a member of NSE, BSE, MSE1 and Depository Participant of NSDLand CDSLand Integrated Commodity Trades (P) Ltd., a member of MCX and NCDEX. However, your company has no subsidiaries.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As per Section 135 of the Companies act, 2013, the provisions for Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

During the Financial Year 2019-20, there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILIY REPORT

Business Responsibility Report in terms of Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure] Requirements, 2015 is notapplicable onus.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the company are covered under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars as prescribed under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, regarding Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption, and Research and Development is not furnished as the same is not applicable on your company. There were also no foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

The particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under Sectionl86 of the Companies Act 2013 are not furnished since the provisions of the section are not applicable to your company, being a core investment company registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, is given in significant accounting policies & notes to accounts as on 31.03.2020.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL

There were no significant/material orders passed by the regulators or courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the company and its future operations.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company is committed to provide a safe & conducive work environment to its employees and has formulated Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment to prohibit, prevent or deter any acts of sexual harassment at workplace and to provide the procedure for the redressal of complaints pertaining to sexual harassment, thereby providing a safe and healthy work environment. During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was reported.

CEO & CFO CERTIFICATION

Certificate from Mr. S.C. Khaneja, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Kunal Khaneja, Chief Financial Officer, pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations for the Financial Year 2019-2020 was placed before the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 31, 2020 and also forms part of Report on Corporate Governance.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors would like to take this opportunity to express sincere gratitude to the 11DFC Bank Ltd, BSE Ltd. and other Regulators for their continued cooperation and patronage. Your directors also place on record appreciation of the excellent performance and hard work put in by the employees at all levels. Tire Directors also convey their grateful thanks to the esteemed shareholders for their continued cooperation, support and the confidence reposed by them in the company.