Integrated Financial Services Ltd Summary

Integrated Financial Services Ltd. was incorporated on March 4, 1992 as a Public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on March 17, 1992. The company has been promoted by S.C. Khaneja & his assoicates.Integrated Financial Services distributes Investments, Pensions, Life Assurance, Health Insurance, Deposits, Mortgages, Asset Finance and offer Independent Financial Advice through its very experienced advisors and back office staff based in Galway City.Current advisors bring a wealth of experience from their background as Senior Executives /Directors in large National and International Finance Houses including Banks, building Societies and Insurance Companies.Integrated Financial Services reaches its clients through a number of Selected Financial Services Companies / Firms including Accountancy Practises, General Insurance brokers, Authorised Advisers and other Multi-Agency Intermediaries. These firms (professionals in their own field) have recognised the need to bring qualified, current and meaningful added value to their clients in the form of services and indeed specialized product offerings from Integrated Financial Services.Integrated Financial Services does not manufacture any products. They are totally independent advisors and are able to access numerous different Investment Providers to get product and / or a Portfolio of Investments that suits customers investment needs / objectives.