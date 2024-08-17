iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integrated Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

56.75
(-4.94%)
Aug 26, 2021|02:46:34 PM

Integrated Financial Services Ltd Summary

Integrated Financial Services Ltd. was incorporated on March 4, 1992 as a Public limited company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on March 17, 1992. The company has been promoted by S.C. Khaneja & his assoicates.Integrated Financial Services distributes Investments, Pensions, Life Assurance, Health Insurance, Deposits, Mortgages, Asset Finance and offer Independent Financial Advice through its very experienced advisors and back office staff based in Galway City.Current advisors bring a wealth of experience from their background as Senior Executives /Directors in large National and International Finance Houses including Banks, building Societies and Insurance Companies.Integrated Financial Services reaches its clients through a number of Selected Financial Services Companies / Firms including Accountancy Practises, General Insurance brokers, Authorised Advisers and other Multi-Agency Intermediaries. These firms (professionals in their own field) have recognised the need to bring qualified, current and meaningful added value to their clients in the form of services and indeed specialized product offerings from Integrated Financial Services.Integrated Financial Services does not manufacture any products. They are totally independent advisors and are able to access numerous different Investment Providers to get product and / or a Portfolio of Investments that suits customers investment needs / objectives.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.