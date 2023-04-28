TO THE MEMBERS OF INTEGRATED INDUSTRIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Integrated Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ( ‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31.03.2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters (“KAM”) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Valuation, accuracy, completeness and disclosures pertaining to Trade Receivables Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Trade receivables constitutes material component of Financial Statement. Correctness, completeness, and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. We evaluated the companys procedures for recognizing and measuring trade receivables to ensure that they are accurately stated in the financial statements. We considered the risk of trade receivables being understated due to unrecorded or omitted transactions. We focused on the recoverability of trade receivables, especially in situations where significant amounts are overdue or there is evidence of potential credit risks. We also assessed the companys assessment of collectability, reviewed supporting documentation, and evaluated the adequacy of any impairment provisions. We assessed the adequacy and accuracy of the disclosure related to trade receivables in the financial statements.

4. INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

5. RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143 (10) of the act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

7. OTHER MATTERS

The Standalone Financial Information of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2023 included in the Standalone Financial Statements, were audited by the then Statutory Auditors of the Company, who was predecessor audit firm, and they had expressed an unmodified opinion on Standalone Financial Statements vide their audit report dated 28.04.2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

8. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

I As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

II As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act , read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B” wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;;

b.The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c.Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b)of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from 01.04.2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31.03.2024.

FOR PREM GUPTA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000425 Sd/- CA Monika Jain Partner M.No. 556749 UDIN: 24556749BKATSZ2292 Place: Noida Dated: 29.5.2024

ANNEXURE A to Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

(Referred to in Para 8 (I) under the heading ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to The Members of Integrated Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Based on the information and explanation given to us, the Companys management carries out the physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment once in a year. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed by the management on such physical verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the records of the Company we report that, the title deeds, comprising all immovable properties of land and buildings which are free hold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) As informed to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at the date of Balance Sheet for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company has not held inventories during the year , therefore reporting under clause 3 (ii) (a) of the order relating to physical verification of inventories is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Company has provided loans to others during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount provided / granted during the year: -Subsidiary Rs.76.50 crores -Others Rs. 76.47Crores Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: -Subsidiary Rs. 1.55 crores -Others Rs. 45.24 Crores

(b) We have been informed by management that investments made in subsidiaries by the company as well as and loans and advances in the nature of loans, provided to subsidiaries and other party are not prejudicial to company ‘s interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans to other party , we have been informed by the management that no schedule of repayment has been fixed as the said advance is against the purchase order. In respect of loans to subsidiary , there is fixed schedule for repayment of principal and interest and the same is also convertible into equity at the option of the company.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies or other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loans which had fallen due during the year and were repaid on or before the due date. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan which is either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(vi) The Central Government of India has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products.

Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the records made available to us, company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except income tax dues of Rs 20,00,000/- for the AY 1995-96 to AY 1997-98.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount ( (Crores) Amount paid under Protest ( Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act , 1961 Interest on Income Tax 19,32,805/- Nil A.Y 1995-96 To 1997-98 CBDT

(viii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no money raised by way of term loans during the year , therefore the clause is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any other entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year. We have been informed that the company has complied with requirements of section 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and (xi) (a) explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government of India for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of Section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d)Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Hence, this clause is not applicable on the company

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

FOR PREM GUPTA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000425N Sd/- CA MONIKA JAIN Partner Membership No. 556749 UDIN: Dated: 29.5.2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements (Referred to in Para 8 (II)(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Members of Integrated Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements of Integrated Industries Limited (“the Company”) as of 31.03.2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

2. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under subsection 10 of Section 143 of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

3. MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the Management of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

4. INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31.03.2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.