SectorTrading
Open₹30.9
Prev. Close₹30.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.18
Day's High₹30.9
Day's Low₹29.48
52 Week's High₹44.94
52 Week's Low₹21.51
Book Value₹9.01
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)687.57
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.62
4.83
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.5
-4.22
-5.58
-5.44
Net Worth
126.12
0.61
-0.75
-0.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.1
-0.07
-0.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.86
0.17
Working capital
-0.04
0
-0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
16.55
31.14
-82.85
331.15
EBIT growth
15.78
39.27
-82.72
146.83
Net profit growth
56.44
-91.59
243.47
117.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
331.21
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
331.21
0
Other Operating Income
0.05
5.14
Other Income
0
0
Non Executive Director
Paramjit Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka
Managing Director
Saurabh Goyal
Independent Director
SUMAN KUMAR
Independent Director
REENA SHARMA
Executive Director
Sanidhya Garg
Independent Director
Saurabh Shashwat
Reports by Integrated Industries Ltd
Summary
Integrated Industries Limited, formerly known as Integrated Technologies Limited, incorporated in August, 1995 was changed to Integrated Industries Limited effective from July 31, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Organic & Inorganic Foods Products, Bakery Products and other Processed Foods Items. But prior to this, it was dealing into Printed Circuit Boards including very fine-line, high conductor track width & spacing and hole density Surface Mount Device (SMD) Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. The plant works is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana.The Company had re-established itself as a reliable producer of high quality and technology Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), However, there were different categories of professional grade Printed Circuit Boards viz. Single sided (SS), Double sided plated-thru. -Holes (DSPTH) and Multi-layer (ML) PCBs. The total capacity of the Plant operated was 54,000 sq. mtrs. per annum. The plant resumed commercial production and operation after 6 years. Having recommenced commercial operation in 2008-09, the Company failed to export its products as envisaged. With limited domestic market access and consequent to its application pending to exit from the 100% EOU Scheme, the Company was forced to suspend production.The Company manufactures Biscuits & Cookies Under the Brand Richlite, Funtreat and Canbeera at the state-of-the-art production facilities in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Richlite Biscuits and Cookies are made a
Read More
The Integrated Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Industries Ltd is ₹687.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Industries Ltd is ₹21.51 and ₹44.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Integrated Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 260.59%, 3 Years at 463.88%, 1 Year at 38.55%, 6 Month at 32.52%, 3 Month at -28.47% and 1 Month at -19.34%.
