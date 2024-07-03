iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Industries Ltd Share Price

29.53
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.9
  • Day's High30.9
  • 52 Wk High44.94
  • Prev. Close30.48
  • Day's Low29.48
  • 52 Wk Low 21.51
  • Turnover (lac)18.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.01
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)687.57
  • Div. Yield0
Integrated Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

30.9

Prev. Close

30.48

Turnover(Lac.)

18.18

Day's High

30.9

Day's Low

29.48

52 Week's High

44.94

52 Week's Low

21.51

Book Value

9.01

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

687.57

P/E

0

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Integrated Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Integrated Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Integrated Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.48%

Foreign: 0.48%

Indian: 48.41%

Non-Promoter- 5.15%

Institutions: 5.15%

Non-Institutions: 45.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Integrated Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.62

4.83

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.5

-4.22

-5.58

-5.44

Net Worth

126.12

0.61

-0.75

-0.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

-0.1

-0.07

-0.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.86

0.17

Working capital

-0.04

0

-0.06

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

16.55

31.14

-82.85

331.15

EBIT growth

15.78

39.27

-82.72

146.83

Net profit growth

56.44

-91.59

243.47

117.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

331.21

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

331.21

0

Other Operating Income

0.05

5.14

Other Income

0

0

Integrated Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Integrated Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Paramjit Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka

Managing Director

Saurabh Goyal

Independent Director

SUMAN KUMAR

Independent Director

REENA SHARMA

Executive Director

Sanidhya Garg

Independent Director

Saurabh Shashwat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integrated Industries Ltd

Summary

Integrated Industries Limited, formerly known as Integrated Technologies Limited, incorporated in August, 1995 was changed to Integrated Industries Limited effective from July 31, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Organic & Inorganic Foods Products, Bakery Products and other Processed Foods Items. But prior to this, it was dealing into Printed Circuit Boards including very fine-line, high conductor track width & spacing and hole density Surface Mount Device (SMD) Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. The plant works is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana.The Company had re-established itself as a reliable producer of high quality and technology Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), However, there were different categories of professional grade Printed Circuit Boards viz. Single sided (SS), Double sided plated-thru. -Holes (DSPTH) and Multi-layer (ML) PCBs. The total capacity of the Plant operated was 54,000 sq. mtrs. per annum. The plant resumed commercial production and operation after 6 years. Having recommenced commercial operation in 2008-09, the Company failed to export its products as envisaged. With limited domestic market access and consequent to its application pending to exit from the 100% EOU Scheme, the Company was forced to suspend production.The Company manufactures Biscuits & Cookies Under the Brand Richlite, Funtreat and Canbeera at the state-of-the-art production facilities in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Richlite Biscuits and Cookies are made a
Company FAQs

What is the Integrated Industries Ltd share price today?

The Integrated Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integrated Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integrated Industries Ltd is ₹687.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integrated Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integrated Industries Ltd is 0 and 3.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integrated Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integrated Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integrated Industries Ltd is ₹21.51 and ₹44.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Integrated Industries Ltd?

Integrated Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 260.59%, 3 Years at 463.88%, 1 Year at 38.55%, 6 Month at 32.52%, 3 Month at -28.47% and 1 Month at -19.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integrated Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integrated Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.90 %
Institutions - 5.15 %
Public - 45.95 %

