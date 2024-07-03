Summary

Integrated Industries Limited, formerly known as Integrated Technologies Limited, incorporated in August, 1995 was changed to Integrated Industries Limited effective from July 31, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Organic & Inorganic Foods Products, Bakery Products and other Processed Foods Items. But prior to this, it was dealing into Printed Circuit Boards including very fine-line, high conductor track width & spacing and hole density Surface Mount Device (SMD) Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. The plant works is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana.The Company had re-established itself as a reliable producer of high quality and technology Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), However, there were different categories of professional grade Printed Circuit Boards viz. Single sided (SS), Double sided plated-thru. -Holes (DSPTH) and Multi-layer (ML) PCBs. The total capacity of the Plant operated was 54,000 sq. mtrs. per annum. The plant resumed commercial production and operation after 6 years. Having recommenced commercial operation in 2008-09, the Company failed to export its products as envisaged. With limited domestic market access and consequent to its application pending to exit from the 100% EOU Scheme, the Company was forced to suspend production.The Company manufactures Biscuits & Cookies Under the Brand Richlite, Funtreat and Canbeera at the state-of-the-art production facilities in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Richlite Biscuits and Cookies are made a

