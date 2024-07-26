iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 47 and other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 as amended, Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement pertaining to Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 38th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote E-voting conducted pursuant to the provisions of section 108 of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20, of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rule 2014. Pursuant to regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith a summary pf the proceedings of 38th AGM of the shareholders of the company held on Tuesday 20th August 2024 at 02:00 PM through Video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). without the physical presence of the members at a common venue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)

