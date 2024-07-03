Integrated Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
186.61
140.08
139.27
125.75
46.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.61
140.08
139.27
125.75
46.72
Other Operating Income
-0.01
0.06
0
0.02
0.02
Other Income
0.6
0
0
0
0
Total Income
187.2
140.14
139.27
125.77
46.74
Total Expenditure
171.94
125.6
124.93
115.46
43.92
PBIDT
15.26
14.54
14.34
10.31
2.82
Interest
0.01
0
-0.01
0.01
0.33
PBDT
15.25
14.54
14.35
10.3
2.49
Depreciation
0.68
0.63
0.64
0.64
0.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.06
0.7
0.31
0.01
0.12
Deferred Tax
0.23
0.23
0.17
0.46
0.44
Reported Profit After Tax
14.4
12.98
13.23
9.19
1.3
Minority Interest After NP
2.58
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.82
12.98
13.23
9.19
1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.82
12.98
13.23
9.19
1.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.04
7.24
14.79
11.33
2.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.55
19.2
9.62
8.2
8.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.17
10.37
10.29
8.19
6.03
PBDTM(%)
8.17
10.37
10.3
8.19
5.32
PATM(%)
7.71
9.26
9.49
7.3
2.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.