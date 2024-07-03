iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

28.5
(-0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

186.61

140.08

139.27

125.75

46.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.61

140.08

139.27

125.75

46.72

Other Operating Income

-0.01

0.06

0

0.02

0.02

Other Income

0.6

0

0

0

0

Total Income

187.2

140.14

139.27

125.77

46.74

Total Expenditure

171.94

125.6

124.93

115.46

43.92

PBIDT

15.26

14.54

14.34

10.31

2.82

Interest

0.01

0

-0.01

0.01

0.33

PBDT

15.25

14.54

14.35

10.3

2.49

Depreciation

0.68

0.63

0.64

0.64

0.63

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.06

0.7

0.31

0.01

0.12

Deferred Tax

0.23

0.23

0.17

0.46

0.44

Reported Profit After Tax

14.4

12.98

13.23

9.19

1.3

Minority Interest After NP

2.58

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.82

12.98

13.23

9.19

1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.82

12.98

13.23

9.19

1.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.04

7.24

14.79

11.33

2.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.55

19.2

9.62

8.2

8.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.17

10.37

10.29

8.19

6.03

PBDTM(%)

8.17

10.37

10.3

8.19

5.32

PATM(%)

7.71

9.26

9.49

7.3

2.78

