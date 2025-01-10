iifl-logo-icon 1
Integrated Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

28.87
(-7.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.62

4.83

4.83

4.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.5

-4.22

-5.58

-5.44

Net Worth

126.12

0.61

-0.75

-0.61

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

1.08

5

4.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

126.28

1.69

4.25

4.25

Fixed Assets

1.25

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

76.55

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.49

0.83

4.46

4.55

Networking Capital

47.38

0.85

-0.22

-0.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

44.72

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

45.28

1.07

0

0.06

Sundry Creditors

-42.3

-0.22

-0.01

-0.12

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

0

-0.21

-0.25

Cash

0.61

0.01

0

0.01

Total Assets

126.28

1.69

4.24

4.25

Integ. Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

