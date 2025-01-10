Integrated Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.62
4.83
4.83
4.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.5
-4.22
-5.58
-5.44
Net Worth
126.12
0.61
-0.75
-0.61
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
1.08
5
4.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
126.28
1.69
4.25
4.25
Fixed Assets
1.25
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
76.55
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
0.83
4.46
4.55
Networking Capital
47.38
0.85
-0.22
-0.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
44.72
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
45.28
1.07
0
0.06
Sundry Creditors
-42.3
-0.22
-0.01
-0.12
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
0
-0.21
-0.25
Cash
0.61
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
126.28
1.69
4.24
4.25
