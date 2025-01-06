Integrated Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
-0.1
-0.07
-0.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.86
0.17
Working capital
-0.04
0
-0.06
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
-0.09
-1.01
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-17.03
Free cash flow
-0.16
-0.09
-1.01
-17.27
Equity raised
-10.63
-10.3
-8.22
-7.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.64
9.46
9.36
9.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.16
-0.93
0.11
-15.57
