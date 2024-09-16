EGM 16/09/2024 Proceedings of EGM held on 16th September 2024, for the purpose of sub division of nominal value of equity shares from rs. 10/- each to Re. 1 per shares and consequential amendment in capital clause of memorandum of association (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote e voting conducted pursuant to provisions of section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 and voting through electronic system at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)