Integrated Industries Ltd Summary

Integrated Industries Limited, formerly known as Integrated Technologies Limited, incorporated in August, 1995 was changed to Integrated Industries Limited effective from July 31, 2023. The Company is presently engaged in the business of Organic & Inorganic Foods Products, Bakery Products and other Processed Foods Items. But prior to this, it was dealing into Printed Circuit Boards including very fine-line, high conductor track width & spacing and hole density Surface Mount Device (SMD) Single-sided, Double-sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. The plant works is situated in Gurgaon, Haryana.The Company had re-established itself as a reliable producer of high quality and technology Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), However, there were different categories of professional grade Printed Circuit Boards viz. Single sided (SS), Double sided plated-thru. -Holes (DSPTH) and Multi-layer (ML) PCBs. The total capacity of the Plant operated was 54,000 sq. mtrs. per annum. The plant resumed commercial production and operation after 6 years. Having recommenced commercial operation in 2008-09, the Company failed to export its products as envisaged. With limited domestic market access and consequent to its application pending to exit from the 100% EOU Scheme, the Company was forced to suspend production.The Company manufactures Biscuits & Cookies Under the Brand Richlite, Funtreat and Canbeera at the state-of-the-art production facilities in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Richlite Biscuits and Cookies are made available at major retail outlets in neighborhoods across North India. It has a strong network of over 150 business partner through them, it distribute their product in the complete North Indian Marker covering J&K, Himachal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Along with domestic market, their product has extremely good acceptability in overseas market such as UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda & Seychelles.During the year 1997, Company virtually completed the civil works and installation of utilities. Most of the imported plant and machinery were received and erected at site, which got commissioned in 1999. Thereafter, it acquired a running Biscuit Manufacturing Plant with capacity of 3400 Metric Tons Per Annum at Neemrana, Rajasthan in its 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary, named M/S Nurture Well Food Private Limited.The FY 2023-24 has been the first year of full operations after takeover of the Company by the current promoters. Mr. Saurabh Goyal & Mr. Sanidhya Garg has acquired the Company and changed its object clause by introducing the new business line in Agro foods products. Company has commenced new line of business consisting of manufacturing and trading of Organic & inorganic foods, Bakery Products and other Processed Food items.In 2023-24, the Company has acquired newly incorporated private limited company with the name M/s Nurture Well Foods Private Limited with its running plant of biscuit manufacturing by way of acquiring 100 % percent shareholding of the company. It also acquired the newly incorporated company with the name M/s Nurture Well Foods LLC registered in United Arab Emirates (UAE) having main object of dealing in wholesale trade of agricultural & foods product by way of acquiring 100 % percent shareholding of the Company. Further, on 24.02.2024, Company transferred its holding in Nurture Well LLC to Nurture Well Foods Private Limited, making Nurture Well LLC a step down Subsidiary of the Company.