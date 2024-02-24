Dear Member(s),

Your directors are pleased to present the 38th Annual Report of Integrated Industries Limited (‘the Company) along with the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the Financial Year (FY) ended 31st March, 2024 (‘year under review).

1. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY.

The financial highlights of your Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and for the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2023, on both standalone and consolidated basis, are as follows;

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2024 (Rs.) Year Ended 31.03.2023 (Rs.) Year Ended 31.03.2024 (Rs.) Year Ended 31.03.2023 (Rs.) (Standalone) (Consolidated) Net Sales / Income from operations 56.16 - 331.21 - Other Income 1.48 5.14 0.05 - Total Expenditure 55.93 0.15 301.82 - Finance costs 0.44 - 0.44 - Depreciation 0.01 - 2.26 - Profit before taxation 1.26 4.99 26.74 - Less: Tax Expenses 0.38 3.63 1.85 - Net Profit/Loss 0.88 1.36 24.89 -

During the year under review, the total revenue of the Company on a standalone basis for FY 2023-24 stood at Rs. 56.16 Crore whereas on a consolidated basis, it stood at Rs. 331.21 Crore The Net worth of your Company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 126.12 Crore as against Rs. 61 Lakhs as of 31st March, 2023.

2. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The FY 2023-24 is the first year of full operations after takeover of the company by the current promoters. Mr. Saurabh Goyal & Mr. Sanidhya Garg has acquired the company and changed its object clause by introducing the new business line in Agro foods products. Company has commenced new line of business consisting of manufacturing and trading of Organic & inorganic foods, Bakery Products and other Processed Food items.

During the year company has generated all revenue from the new line of business and company also entered into new categories and launched new products, enhance marketing initiatives and improve efficiency across all functions.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your Company has deemed it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year under report to retain the profits, to meet the requirements of future growth.

In terms of Regulation 43A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the SEBI LODR Regulations"), the Dividend Distribution Policy duly approved by the Board is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.integratedindustries.in

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors do not propose/recommended to transfer any sum to the General Reserve pertaining to Financial Year 2023-24.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS.

During the year company has changed its name from "Integrated Technologies Limited" to "Integrated Industries Limited" vide MCA order dated 25th May, 2023 and also changed its Main object to manufacturing and trading of Agro food products.

Presently, the company is engaged in the business of Organic & inorganic foods, Bakery Products and other Processed Food items.

During the year, company has acquired newly incorporated private limited company with the name M/s Nurture Well Foods Private Limited with its running plant of biscuit manufacturing by way of acquiring 100 % percent shareholding of the company. The company also acquired the newly incorporated company with the name M/s Nurture Well Foods LLC registered in United Arab Emirates (UAE) having main object of dealing in the wholesale trade of agricultural & foods product by way of acquiring 100 % percent shareholding of the company.

Further, on 24.02.2024 company transferred its holding in Nurture Well LLC to Nurture Well Foods Private Limited. This way Nurture Well LLC became the step down Subsidiary of the company .

6. SHARE CAPITAL

There have been changes in the capital structure of the company during the financial year. The authorised capital of the company was increased from Rs. 180,000,000/- divided into 18,000,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 20,00,00,000/- divided into 20,000,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each on 09th September 2023 and from Rs. 20,00,00,000/-divided into 20,000,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 30,00,00,000/- divided into 30,000,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each on 27th March 2024.

As on 31st March 2024, the paid-up capital of the company was Rs. 19,15,79,020 /-divided into 1,91,57,902 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, subscribed and fully paid up . During the year under review, the Company has issued Equity Shares and warrants, convertible into equivalent number of equity shares, of face value of Rs. 10 each as follows.

S.NO Type of Instrument No of Securities Date of Issue 1. Equity Shares 33,22,441 09.09.2023 2. Warrants convertible into Equity 24,43,000 09.09.2023 3. Warrants convertible into Equity 20,50,000 20.12.2023 4. Bonus Shares 12596951 27.03.2024 5. Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants 1,00,000 27.12.2023 6. Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants 5,00,000 05.02.2024 7. Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants 8,75,000 12.02.2024

7. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not invited or accepted any public deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder.

8. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Particulars of the loans given, guarantees extended or securities provided and the investments made by the Company, if any, in various bodies corporate in terms of the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder have been adequately described in the Financial Statements. The same is in consonance the provisions of the aforesaid section.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with the provision of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sanidhya Garg (DIN: 09247567) would be retiring as a director by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment, has offered himself for reappointment. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee the Board of Directors recommend his re- appointment for consideration by the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

All the Independent Directors have given their declaration confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed Regulation 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 and the same has been noted by the Board of Directors and in the opinion of the Board of the Company, all Independent Directors of the Company have integrity, expertise, experience and proficiency as prescribed under the Companies (Appointment and Disqualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (including amendment thereof).

Further in compliance with the Circulars dated 20th June 2018 issued by NSE and BSE, the Company has also received a declaration from all the directors that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or by any other such statutory authority. Presently, in terms of the provisions of Section 203 of the Act, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are Mr. Sauarbh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Anil Kumar, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Priyanka, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

10. COMPANYS POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Act and Regulation 19(4) read with Part D of Schedule II Listing Regulations, the Company has upon the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC), has adopted the Nomination & Remuneration Policy for its Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMPs) and Senior Management Personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided u/s 178(3) of the Act. The Nomination

& Remuneration Committee has also adopted the Charter which, inter-alia deals with the manner of selection of the Board of Directors, Senior Management Personnel and Key Managerial Personnel and their compensation.

The Companys policy is based on the fundamental principle of payment for performance, the Company strives to ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the quality required to run the Company successfully and the relationship between remuneration and performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks. Remuneration for directors including Independent Directors, KMPs and Senior Management Personnel, was drawn up in consonance with the tenets as laid down in the Nomination & Remuneration Policy, which seeks to ensure that it is commensurate with the nature and size of the business and operations of the Company. The concerned individuals are remunerated (including sittings fees) in a manner, depending upon the nature, quantum, importance and intricacies of the responsibilities and functions being discharged and also the standards prevailing in the industry and those chosen for such offices are people with the best of knowledge of talent and rich in experience.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the remuneration payable to the Executive Directors and Key & Senior Managerial Personnel, for approval by the Board of Directors of the Company, subject to the approval of its shareholders, wherever necessary.

11. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the FY 2023-24, the Board of Directors met Fifteen (15) times and the details as to the dates of such meetings and the attendance of various directors of the Company thereat have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between two consecutive meetings was not more than one hundred and twenty (120) days as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations.

Additionally, a meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 28th April, 2024, with the participation of all Independent Directors of the Company at the meeting and without the attendance of non-independent directors. However, upon the invitation of the Independent Directors, the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer was present throughout the meeting as an Invitee.

12. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed towards robust corporate governance practices wherein compliance of various laws in letter as well as in spirit is the utmost priority of the Management. The management of your Company ensures and admits it as its inherent responsibility to disclose timely and accurate information such that the ethical values and the legacy of wisdom would prove to be a benchmark for the Good Corporate Governance at Integrated Industries Limited.

Pursuant to the Regulation 34 of SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule V thereto, a detailed report on Corporate Governance is included in this Annual Report. A Certificate certifying the Companys compliance with the requirements of Regulations as set out in the SEBI Listing Regulations, taken from M/s. L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

13. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Company shall not be mandatorily required to submit Business Responsibility Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Provided that where the provision of the Act becomes applicable to the Company at a later date, the Company shall comply with the requirements within stipulated time from the date on which the provisions become applicable to the Company.

14. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V of the SEBI Listing Regulations, a detailed Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR) forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

15. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF THE VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In terms of the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has also in place a Vigil (Whistle Blower) Mechanism and formulated a Policy with an objective to provide a formal channel to its Directors, employees and other stakeholders including customers to approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a path for making protected disclosures about the unethical and Improper practices, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct and to provide an adequate safeguard against victimization to whistle blowers. Your Company hereby affirms that no person is denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy aims to ensure that serious concerns are properly raised and addressed and are recognized as an enabling factor in administering good governance practices.

The Whistle-blower Policy and Companys Code of Conduct encourage to promptly report any actual or possible violation of any event that he or she becomes aware of, that could affect the business or reputation of the Company. This policy also includes ‘reporting of incidents of leak or suspected leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (‘UPSI) as required in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The Company affirms that no complaint has been received through the said mechanism which pertain to the nature of complaints sought to be addressed through this platform. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company www.integratedindustries.in.

16. INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

As per Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors have an overall responsibility for ensuring that the Company has adequate internal financial controls operating effectively. The Board of Directors of your Company has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls ensures that the financial reporting is reliable and ensure the completeness and accuracy of the accounting records. The Companys internal financial control are commensurate with its with size, scale, complexity of its operations and nature of its operations and such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

The internal control framework has been designed to provide reasonable assurance with respect to - recording and providing reliable financial and operational information;

- complying with applicable laws;

- safeguarding assets from unauthorized use;

- executing transactions with proper authorization and ensuring compliance with corporate policies and prevention and detection of frauds and errors;

- the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records;

- the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

17. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

/COURTS/TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, no significant and material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in the future.

18. ANNUAL RETURN

In Compliance with the provision of Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the draft Annual Return in Form MGT-7 for the FY 2023-24, is made available on the website of the Company at https://www.integreratedindustries.com

19. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations in terms of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, from the Independent Directors to the effect that; (a) they fulfill the criteria for independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and the rules framed thereunder, read with Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, as amended upto date ("Listing Regulations"); (b) that they have got themselves registered in the data bank for Independent Directors being maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and their names are included in the data bank maintained by IICA;

(c) they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, existing or anticipated, which may impact or impair their ability to discharge duties; and (d) that they have complied with the Code for Independent Director prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act which forms a part of the Companys Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel, to which as well, they affirm their compliance.

During the year under review, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, reimbursements of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s). The details of remuneration and/or other benefits of Independent Directors are mentioned in the Corporate Governance Report. Based on the declarations received from the Independent Directors, your Board of Directors confirm the independence, integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the Independent Directors of the Company and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

20. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In compliance with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has put in place a familiarization program for the Independent Directors which is imparted at the time of appointment of an Independent Director to familiarize them with their roles, rights and responsibility as Directors, the working of the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model etc. The Program aims to provide insights into the Company to enable the Independent Directors to understand its business in depth, to acclimatize them with the processes, business and functionaries of the Company and to assist them in performing their role as Independent Directors of the Company. Apart from review of matters as required by the Charter, pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of SEBI Listing Regulation, the Board also discusses various business strategies periodically. Further, the Company also provides periodic insights and updates to the entire Board, including Independent Directors and other Non-Executive Directors, regarding business, innovation, ESG, human capital management, culture, technology, etc.

The Independent Directors are made aware with their duties, role and responsibilities at the time of their appointment/reappointment through a formal letter of appointment which stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement apart from clarifying their roles and responsibilities.

21. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ITS COMMITTEE AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS.

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 134,178 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 read with applicable rules and Regulation 17 and 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Guidance Note on Performance Evaluation by Institute of Company Secretaries of India, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has devised a criteria for Performance Evaluation of the Board as a Whole, Individual Directors, Committees, Chairperson and Independent Directors. In compliance with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors on annual basis evaluates the functioning of the Board as a whole, its Committees, Chairman, individual Directors and the Independent Directors.

Criteria of Performance Evaluation

The Individual Directors including the Chairman and Independent Directors are evaluated on the basis of their qualifications, experience, leadership, knowledge and their competency and while evaluating the performance of each and every Director individually, the Board also give utmost check to their ability to work as team, commitment towards the functions assigned, contribution and availability at Board Meeting and other business matters including Stakeholders interaction etc. The Board as a whole and the committee thereof were being evaluated on various parameters including but not limited to their compositions, experience, qualifications, diversity, roles and responsibility of each and every directors towards Stakeholders, strategic participation, governance compliances, culture and dynamics and quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management. Conclusion of Performance Evaluation Bases on the criteria of Performance of Evaluation as devised by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its Committees, and individual directors were conducted at respective meetings in the manner described above and based on the evaluations it was found that the Board as a whole is functioning as a cohesive body and is well engaged with different perspectives. The Board Members from different backgrounds bring about different complementarities and deliberations in the Board and Committee Meetings. It was also noted that the Committees are functioning well and important issues are brought up and discussed in the Committees as per its terms of reference as mandated by law.

22. AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS

• STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Prem Gupta & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.000425N, Statutory Auditors of the Company, having in compliance with the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, has been appointed by the Shareholders of the Company at their 37TH Annual General Meeting held on 22ND May 2023, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years from the FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, so as to hold office as such from the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 42nd Annual General Meeting.

The report of the Statutory Auditors on Financial Statements for the FY 2023-24 forms part of this Annual Report which are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comment and the said report does not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark and they have not reported any incident of fraud pursuant to the provision of Section 143(12) of the Act, accordingly, no such details are required to be reported under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and rules made thereunder the Company had appointed M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries as the

Secretarial Auditors of the Company to undertake its Secretarial Audit for the FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed to this Annual Report as Annexure-1 which is self- explanatory and does not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark. Also, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 24A of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circulars issued in this regard, the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report duly issued by M/s L. Gupta & Associates, Company Secretaries, has also been submitted to the Stock Exchanges within 60 days from the end of the FY 2023-24

• INTERNAL AUDITORS

In terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, in their meeting held on 28th April 2024 had appointed M/s D Somani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct the Internal Audit for the FY 2023-24. The Internal Audit Report for FY 2023-24, does not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remark and they have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

23. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As on date of report, the Board of Directors has following committees, namely,

Audit Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Details of composition of the Statutory Committees and the number of meetings held and attendance of various members at such meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

24. COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all applicable Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors and on General Meetings as stipulated by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

25. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited. The Annual Listing fee payable to the said stock exchanges for the FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25, has been already paid.

26. INFORMATION REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows: (a) Conservation of energy:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy NIL NIL (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy NIL (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation NIL

(b) Technology absorption:

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption NIL (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution NIL (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) NIL (a) the details of technology imported NIL (b) the year of import NIL (iii) (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed NIL (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption NIL (iv) has not taken place, and the reasons thereof the expenditure incurred on Research and Development NIL

(c) Foreign Exchange earnings US$ 15,41,313.94 (Rs. 12.80 crores) , Foreign Exchange outgo during the year is US$ 9,23,020.61 (Rs. 7.68 crores). In previous year, Foreign Exchange were nil .

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURE

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company. – None of the employees are in receipt of remuneration in excess of prescribed limit

28. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

In due compliance with the requirements of the Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, read with Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules 6A and Rule 15 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, as amended upto date, the Company has in place a policy on the Related Party Transaction, which is followed in letter and spirit. The Audit Committee reviews this policy from time to time and also reviews and approves all related party transactions, to ensure that the same are in line with the provisions of applicable law and the Related Party Transactions Policy. The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.integratedindustries.in All transactions with related parties are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. During the year under review, all the Related Party Transactions were in accordance with and within the limits of the omnibus approval accorded by the Audit Committee at its meeting held on 28th April, 2024. Audit Committee of the Company grants an omnibus approval for the transactions which are repetitive in nature, based on the criteria approved by the Board. In case of transactions which are unforeseen, the Audit Committee grants an approval to enter into such unforeseen transactions, provided the transaction value does not exceed the limit of Rs.1 Crore per transaction, during the financial year 2023-24. The Audit Committee reviews all transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approvals so granted, on a quarterly basis.

All transactions with related parties entered into during the FY 2023-24 were at arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder, the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Companys Policy on Related Party Transactions. The details of such transactions have been adequately described in the financial statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24, which forms a part of the Annual Report.

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any such transactions except as stated in the Financial Statements, with any person or entity belonging to the Promoters/Promoter group, which holds (alone or together) 10% or more of the shareholding in the Company, during the FY 2023-24, without consent of the members.

The Company has not entered into any material related party transaction and all transaction entered into by the Company with related party were at arms length price in terms of the provision of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the period under review. Accordingly, there were no transactions which were required to be reported in Form AOC-2 annexed as an Annexure-2 as per the Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In due compliance with the Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has reported the details Related Party Transactions with the Stock Exchanges, on half yearly basis.

29. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

As on the closure of the financial year 31st March, 2024, the Company has only one Direct subsidiary company , Nurture Well Food Private Limited and one Step down subsidiary, Nuturewell LLC

Further, the statement pursuant to first proviso to subsection (3) of section 129 of the Companies Act 2013, read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of M/s Nurture Well Food Private Limited, subsidiary of the Company has been attached as Annexure-3 to this report and forms part of the financial statements in the prescribed Form AOC - 1.

It would be pertinent to mention here that the Company does not have any Joint venture or associate company as of closure of financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

30. HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company considers and appreciates the value of the human resource talent and strives towards talent acquisition, talent retention, performance management and learning and training initiatives to ensure that your Company consistently develops into a much inspiring, strong and employee orientated organization.

31. PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company always, ensures gender equality and the right to work with dignity to all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) of the Company and has been following a zero tolerance against sexual harassment of any person at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder During the year, no complaints under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2015, were received during the year under review.

32. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was change in nature of business company has commenced new line of business consisting of manufacturing and trading of food products.

Presently company engaged in the business of Organic and Inorganic foods products, Bakery Products and other Processed Foods items.

33. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

In compliance with Regulation 26(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated the Code of Conduct for the Board members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company so that the Companys business is conducted in an efficient and transparent manner without having any conflict of personal interests with the interests of the Company.

All the members of the Board and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the Board members and Senior Management Personnel and the code of conduct is available at the website of Company www.integratedindustries.in

34. RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTORS INTER-SE

None of the Directors are related to each other.

35. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief, confirms that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.

f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and the reviews from management and audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24.

36. PROCEEDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year under review, the Company has neither made any application nor any proceeding were pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC Code"). Further, at the end of the FY, Company does not have any proceedings related to IBC Code

37. GREEN INITIATIVE

The Company has implemented the "Green Initiative" to enable electronic delivery of notice/documents/ annual reports to shareholders. This year too, the Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 and Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting are being sent to all members electronically, whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depository Participant(s).

Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report FY 2023-24 is also available on the Companys website www.integratedindustries.in and websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com. The above are in compliance with relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India, from time to time. The e-voting facility is being provided to the members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the notice, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. The instructions for e-voting are provided in the notice of this 38th AGM.

38. APPRECIATION

The Board of Directors takes this opportunity to place on record its appreciation of the significant contribution made the employees for their dedicated service and firm commitment to the goals & vision of the Company. The Company has achieved impressive growth through competence, hard work, solidarity, cooperation and support of employees at all levels. Your Board also wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation for the wholehearted support received from the customers, dealers, distributors, franchisee partners, vendors and other business associates and from the neighborhood communities of Plant locations. We look forward to continued support of all these partners in the future.

Your Directors also wish to thank the Government of India, the State Governments and other regulatory authorities, banks and Shareholders for their cooperation and support extended to the Company.