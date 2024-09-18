Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Recommended the proposal of sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs. 10 /- each fully paid up into equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up al the Record Date to be determined as authorized by the Board of Directors, subject to the approval ofthe shareholders in General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Reg 42 of LODR, the company has fixed Tuesday, 1st October 2024 as record date for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub division of equity shares of the company from the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up to face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INTEGRATED INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INTEGRATED INDUSTRIES LTD. (531889) RECORD DATE 01.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 01/10/2024 DR-727/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE882B01029 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 01/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.09.2024) New ISIN : INE882B01037 Source NSDL In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240925-30 dated September 25, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE882B01037 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 01-10-2024 (DR- 727/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.09.2024)