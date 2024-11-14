Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of Integrated Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 . inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held Thursday, the 14th November, 2024 which commenced on 4.30 p.m. and concluded on 8.00 p.m., inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, November 05, 2024 approved the appointment of M/s Goyal Mittal & Associates LLP as the internal auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that allotment of 13,88,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis as on 09.09.2023. also post conversion of warrants, the allottees are also entitled for additional 13,88,000 number of bonus shares reserved for outstanding convertible warrants in the ratio of 1:1 on 17th April 2024. Hence total number of equity shares allotted comprises of 27,76,000 equity shares, which includes 13,88,000 bonus shares. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform that, the Board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., 14th August, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the Various item as annexed in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcment Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Pursuant to 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that allotted 6,75,000 equity share pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis as on 09.01.2024, Also post conversion of warrants, the allottees are also entitled for additional 6,75,000 number of bonus shares reserved for outstanding convertible warrants in the ratio of 1:1 on 17th April 2024. Hence total number of equity shares allotted comprises of 13,50,000 equity shares, which includes 6,75,000 bonus shares. Read less..

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Report thereon and to consider recommendation of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of the provisions of regulations 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Limited Audited Report by Statutory Auditors thereon. This is for your kind information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, consider and approve allotment of Bonus Shares, the issued and paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 19,15,79,020 divided into 1,91,57,902 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. Read less..

Board Meeting 2 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

This is with reference to the captioned subject, the Board of Directors of the in its meeting held today have approved the Record Date for the purpose of issuance of Bonus shares of the company.

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is with reference to the captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 24th February 2024 in order to consider the proposal for Bonus Issue along-with other matter if any as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board if required would also consider to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the Shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposals(s) if the same are approved by the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, this is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today i.e., 24th February, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following items subject to shareholders approval: 1. Issue of 1 (One) bonus equity shares for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital from INR 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore Only) to INR 30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore Only). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the company has allotted 8,75,000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants allotted on preferential basis as on 09.01.2024.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

Integrated Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Listing Regulations a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon. The notice of the said Board Meeting will also be uploaded on the Companys website as per Regulation 46(2)(I)(i) of the Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 30, read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015, (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held Friday, the 09th February, 2024 which commenced on 02.30 p.m. and concluded on 05.00 p.m., inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. In term of the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are submitted herewith unaudited financial Result for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024