To,

The Board of Directors,

Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited (Formerly Known as M/s Dipak J Gandhi)

Office No-2, Indiabulls, Mega Mall, Jetalpur Road,

Akota, Vadodara- 390020, Gujarat.

Dear Sir/Maam,

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement along with the Significant Accounting Policies and related notes of Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited (the Company) (formed by conversion of a partnership firm

i.e. “M/s Integrity Infrabuild”, under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 on June 01, 2024) as at and for the period ended May 11, 2024 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 annexed to this report and prepared by the Company for the purpose of inclusion in this Draft Prospectus/the Prospectus (being collectively referred as “Offer Document”) in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) on the EMERGE Platform of the NSE Limited (“NSE”).

1. The said Restated Financial Statements and other Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

i) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III to the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act”) read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (“ICDR Regulations”) issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) in pursuance to Section 11 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 and related amendments / clarifications from time to time;

iii) The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting us to carry out the assigmnent, in connection with the Offer Document being issued by the Company for its proposed IPO of equity shares on EMERGE Platform of the NSE Limited (“NSE”); and

iv) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“Guidance Note”).

2. We have examined the accompanied ‘Restated Statement of Profit and Loss (Annexure - II) for the period ended May 11, 2024 and for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the ‘Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Annexure-I) as on above dates and ‘Restated Financial Statement of Cash Flows (Annexure-III) as on above dates, forming part of the ‘Financial Information dealt with by this Report, detailed below. Both read together with the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts (Annexure - IV & V) thereon. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by Companys management. The information has been extracted from the financial statements for the period ended May 11, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, which were audited by O.P. Ratlii & Co being the Statutory Auditor for the respective period, which was approved by the Board of Directors as on July 25, 2024, June 03, 2024, October 31, 2023 and September 20, 2022 respectively and upon which we have placed our reliance while reporting. We have re-audited the financial statement for the period ended May 11, 2024 and financial year 2023-24 as per the generally accepted accounting principles in India

3. In terms of Schedule VI (Part A) (11) (II) (i) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and other provisions relating to accounts of Integrity Infrabuild Developers Limited, we, S V J K & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

4. Based on our examination, we report that:

a. The “Restated Financial Statement of Assets and Liabilities” as set out in Annexure I, “Restated Financial Statement of Profit and Loss” as set out in Annexure II and “Restated Financial Statement of Cash Flows” as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company as at May 11, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and integrity

INFRAISULD

March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Financial Statements have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this Report.

b. The Restated Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for:

i. The changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period /years

ii. Prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they relate.

iii. These Profits and Losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV & V to this report.

iv. Extra-ordinary items, if any, that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts requiring adjustments, which are stated in the Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure V.

c. There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by Statutory Auditor(s) for the period ended on May 11, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

5. At the request of the company, we have also examined the following financial information ("Other Financial Information") proposed to be included in the offer document prepared by the management and approved by the board of directors of the company and annexed to this report:

Annexure of Restated Financial Statements of the Company:-

i. Statement of Equity Share Capital, as restated (Note- 1 of Annexure V)

ii. Statement of Reserves & Surplus, as restated (Note - 2 of Annexure V)

iii. Statement of Long-Term Borrowings, as restated (Note- 3 of Annexure V)

iv. Statement of Short Term Borrowings, as restated (Note-4 of Annexure V)

v. Statement of Trade Payables, as restated (Note -5 of Annexure V)

vi. Statement of Other Current Liabilities, as restated (Note- 6 of Annexure V)

vii. Statement of Short- Term Provisions, as restated (Note- 7 of Annexure V)

viii. Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment, as restated (Note- 8 of Annexure V)

ix. Statement of Non Current Investment, as restated (Note- 9 of Annexure V)

x. Statement of Defended Tax Assets, as restated (Note-10 of Annexure V)

xi. Statement of Long Term Loans and Advances, as restated (Note-11 of Annexure V)

xii. Statement of Other non-current assets, as restated (Note-12 of Annexure V)

xiii. Statement of Inventories, as restated (Note-13 of Annexure V)

xiv. Statement of Trade Receivables, as restated (Note-14 of Annexure V)

xv. Statement of Cash and Bank Balances, as restated (Note -15 of Annexure V)

xvi. Statement of Short Term Loans and Advances, as restated (Note-16 of Annexure V)

xvii. Statement of Other Current Assets, as restated (Note -17 of Annexure V)

xviii. Statement of Revenue from Operations, as restated (Note - 18 of Annexure V)

xix. Statement of Other Income, as restated (Note - 19 of Annexure V)

xx. Statement of Purchase of Cost of Material Consumed, as restated (Note - 20 of Annexure V)

xxi. Statement of Change in Inventories, as restated (Note - 21 of Annexure V)

xxii. Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses, as restated (Note - 22 of Annexure V)

xxiii. Statement of Finance Cost, as restated (Note - 23 of Annexure V)

xxiv. Statement of Other Expenses, as restated (Note - 24 of Annexure V)

xxv. Statement of Earnings Per Share, as restated (Note- 25 Annexure -V)

xxvi. Statement of Adjustments to Audited Financial Statements appearing in (Note - 26 of Annexure V)

xxvii. Statement of Other Financial Ratios, as restated (Note - 27 Annexure - V)

xxviii. Statement of Related Party Transactions, as restated (Note- 28 Annexure - V)

xxix. Statement of Other statutory information, as restated (Note- 29 of Annexure V)

xxx. Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios, as restated (Annexure VI)

xxxi. Statement of Capitalization, as restated (Annexure VII)

INFRABUILD

6. In our opinion, the Restated Financial Statements and the other Financial Information set forth in Annexure I to VIII read with the significant accounting policies and notes to the restated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Regulations and the Guidance Note on the reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same. As a result of these regrouping and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may not necessarily be the same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for the relevant years.

7. This report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Finn of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements refened to therein.

8. We have no responsibility to update out report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

9. This report is intended solely for your infonnation and for inclusion in the Offer document in connection with the Companys proposed IPO of equity shares and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent.

For S V J K & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Finn Registration Number: 135182W

Sd/-

CA Ankit Singhal

Partner

Membership Number: 151324

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: September 03, 2024

UDIN: 24151324BKESJC2009