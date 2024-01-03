iifl-logo
Integrity Infrabuild Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

INTEGRITY INFRABUILD DEVELOPERS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,445.7

45.154,73,849.963,508.990.9942,328.96522.8

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

323.55

54.0267,460.83294.990.654,590.7538.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

45.17

29.9127,278.165,033.890.661,349.0516.12

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.1

48.9924,867128.60.462,047.778.27

K E C International Ltd

KEC

694.65

72.2118,491.5872.890.564,757.64185.72

