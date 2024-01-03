Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,445.7
|45.15
|4,73,849.96
|3,508.99
|0.99
|42,328.96
|522.8
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
323.55
|54.02
|67,460.83
|294.99
|0.65
|4,590.75
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
45.17
|29.91
|27,278.16
|5,033.89
|0.66
|1,349.05
|16.12
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.1
|48.99
|24,867
|128.6
|0.46
|2,047.77
|8.27
K E C International Ltd
KEC
694.65
|72.21
|18,491.58
|72.89
|0.56
|4,757.64
|185.72
