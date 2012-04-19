iifl-logo-icon 1
Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd Balance Sheet

1.47
(-4.55%)
Apr 19, 2012

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

14.98

14.98

14.98

14.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.63

-2.93

-1.94

0.16

Net Worth

11.35

12.05

13.04

15.14

Minority Interest

Debt

9.13

9.13

9.36

9.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.48

21.18

22.4

24.37

Fixed Assets

16.84

17.63

18.66

20.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.64

3.55

3.73

4.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.68

4.67

4.82

4.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

-0.1

-0.08

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.85

-1.02

-1.01

-0.74

Cash

0

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

20.48

21.18

22.4

24.37

