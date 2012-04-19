Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
14.98
14.98
14.98
14.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.63
-2.93
-1.94
0.16
Net Worth
11.35
12.05
13.04
15.14
Minority Interest
Debt
9.13
9.13
9.36
9.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.48
21.18
22.4
24.37
Fixed Assets
16.84
17.63
18.66
20.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.64
3.55
3.73
4.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.68
4.67
4.82
4.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
-0.1
-0.08
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.85
-1.02
-1.01
-0.74
Cash
0
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
20.48
21.18
22.4
24.37
