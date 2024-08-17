iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd Share Price

1.47
(-4.55%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.47

Prev. Close

1.54

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.47

Day's Low

1.47

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:36 AM
Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 64.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

14.98

14.98

14.98

14.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.63

-2.93

-1.94

0.16

Net Worth

11.35

12.05

13.04

15.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

C Padamanbhan

Director

Vijayam Padamanabhan

Director

S Gurumurthi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd

Summary

The Madras-based ICNET was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.90 as Integrated Computer Services. It was converted into a public limited company in Jul.92 and renamed ICNET in Sep.92.ICNET offers EDI and E-mail services at 18 centres in India. EDI and E-mail transmit data or messages from one computer to another under the network of the company offering the service. The concept of transmitting data through E-mail is slowly picking up in India. The primary advantage of E-mail compared to other means of communication is that it is highly cost-effective and relatively secure. ICNET, incidentally, is the first company to have been granted a licence by the DoT to operate the EDI / E-mail network for public use.The company went public in Feb.93. It also came out with a rights issue in Jan.95.The company could not achieve its targets in overseas operations in 1994-95 because of two reasons -- the Gulf operations had not commenced for want of appropriate licences from the local governments and the American operations had not been implemented since regulations in India warrant all international messages to be routed only through Videsh Sanchar Nigam. The Indian operations have also fallen short of the forecast, since only 23 nodes have been implemented instead of the projected 53.In 1995-96, gross income of the company amounted to Rs 11.98 cr. It also raised funds through short term borrowings during the same year.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.